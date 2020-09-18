The smoke hung thick in the air outside from the first major wildfire of the season. The sun had that funky, dull ball of fire glow above the smoke-filled horizon.
Inside, they were geared up in the masks that formulate the new normal under the coronavirus prevention guidelines. The smiles were hidden under facemasks, but their eyes twinkled like the stars, showing just how pleased the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board members were Thursday afternoon.
STAYING SAFE
Under normal circumstances, there would have been hundreds of people gathered at the Central Washington University Student Union banquet hall for the presentation of the new inductees in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. But in the year of the COVID-19, they were happy to make the announcement and show off the new facility at 416 N. Pearl St.
The displays flowed like the Yakima River winding its way through the Kittitas Valley with the newest inductees Slim Pickens and Mabel Strickland prominently displayed in the center. Through the volunteer efforts of Austin Smith, John Brotherton and Edna Madsen, displays were entirely reworked from a month ago, complete with a life-size manikin of 1949 rodeo queen Sara Lee Anderson sitting on a painted pony.
SPEECHES
The induction speeches were concise and to the point, but the moment opened the door to 23 years in the making and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is officially open for business in the same year the Ellensburg Rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. The rodeo was also canceled for the first time since 1944 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the local hall of fame kept the rodeo spirit alive.
“We wanted to open this with a big bang,” ERHOF president Joel Smith said. “We wanted to thank all the people that made this possible, but we just couldn’t do it. But to be honest with you, this is exactly what I envisioned.
“I wanted to be on Pearl Street. I wanted to be part of the gallery scene. The Western Culture and Arts Center has big plans for next year. We’re talking about creating a western Americana on this street, hopefully blocking the street off and getting all the restaurants and the other vendors on the street involved.”
WESTERN SPIRIT
The plan is in the very early planning stages, Smith said, but the Ellensburg Hall of Fame, the Western Art Association and the Clymer Museum of Art intend to rekindle the Western spirit.
Board historian Mike Allen stood in the center of the room, looking around in amazement. It’s been two decades in the making and it is finally open with one of the most incredible displays of heritage and artifacts that can and will be moved around and rotated to give visitors a new look every six months or so.
BETTER THAN PLANNED
“I can’t believe it,” he said, looking a bit like a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang with a bandana covering his face. “The greatest cowboys and cowgirls in rodeo history came here. We have bits and pieces of history with our collections and photographs.
“It turned out better than what I envisioned. I think it’s going to be a real tourist attraction for Ellensburg. A lot of people are going to come to Ellensburg to come see the hall of fame. I think when people get guests from out-of-town, they’ll bring them down here to see it.
“We got a grant from the Tourist Tax dollars that would help subsidize signs at both of the freeway exits announcing the hall of fame at 416 N. Pearl. It finally happened.”