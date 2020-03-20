ELLENSBURG, Washington — The emphasis has been centered on quality, so it’s taken longer than expected, but the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is moving closer to a grand opening.
The construction phase at the new location on at 416 N. Pearl St. is nearly complete and volunteers are working on setting up the displays that will fill the 2,200-square foot space in what used to be the Downtown Pharmacy.
“We’re very pleased with the progress,” board member Marie Smith said. “With all the additional space, we will have several new displays once we get everything moved in. We still plan to rotate displays, and hopefully, when people have (a) chance to come in and see what we’re doing, they will donate even more.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is an investment into the Western legacy and a rodeo nearing its centennial celebration. The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is part of the Western Culture and Arts Center.
“We have been refinishing antique cabinets acquired from HUB Antiques that many remember from years past in Ellensburg. We are also working on the portable walls,” Smith said. “This will allow us to change up the room as we bring out more varied and interesting items to keep the shows engaging.
“We are receiving help in designing many special displays and storyboards to guide people through the rich history in the artifacts we have been collecting for 20 years.”
The Hall of Fame will host a private special event to show its appreciation to those who have supported the project on April 24, and a grand opening is scheduled for the public on May 1.