BOZEMAN, Mont. — To two local entrepreneurs, all vegetables are beautiful.
That’s why Vanessa Bakken and Vanessa Walsten spend hours chopping, peeling and dicing all the “ugly” vegetables they can get their hands on to make fermented goods for their business, Farmented Foods.
The two came up with the idea while in a class at Montana State University a few years ago, and the idea was simple: Eliminate food waste on small, local farms by using excess and ugly vegetables that farmers can’t sell.
The vegetables they cook with come in all shapes and sizes, using daikon radishes, carrots, green cabbage and tomatoes, to name a few. They pay for all the vegetables they use, Walsten said, because they want to remove the stigma surrounding ugly vegetables and demonstrate that they are valuable.
Many of their recipes were formed by Walsten experimenting in her own kitchen, making batch after batch of kimchi, with the two’s first batch totaling one crock of kimchi. Now, they’re up to 14 at a time, doing all the cooking, marketing and business management themselves.
They use a commercial kitchen at the Livingston Food Resource Center to make kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled carrots and salsa. They use all ceramic crocks, never using plastic drums because of how the lactic acid released could interact with the plastic.
When the two started doing market research on their products, Walsten said they found that probiotics and fermented foods are on the upswing in Montana. The ugly food movement is also just starting to catch on, Bakken said.
“I think people are starting to be more aware of food waste with these ugly produce products,” she said.
When farmers can’t sell their ugly vegetables, it not only hurts their profit margins. It wastes food, water, time and other resources. Farmers love what Walsten and Bakken are doing, and they’re not even close to running out of ugly veggies to purchase, Walsten said.
“Basically, we barely scratch the surface,” she said. “We would love it if they ran out.”
Both said they have fermented foods with almost every meal, whether it be kimchi with eggs or soup, sauerkraut with cheese and smoked salmon on toast or pickled carrots on the side of any meal. Probiotics and fermented foods are lauded for covering a wide range of health benefits, from gut to immune system health.
They hope the ugly food movement catches on in Montana — they don’t want to be the only business doing what they’re doing. They also hope that, by creating awareness about the movement through their product, more people buy ugly foods in grocery stores.
“We would love to have our products available and help as many farmers as we can and help the ugly food perspective,” Bakken said.
Farmented Foods products can be found across Montana. In Bozeman, their products are at Montana Provisions, Dan’s Gourmet Meats and Sausage, Joe’s Parkway Market, Feed Cafe, Bridger Brewing and the Fork in the Road Food Truck. Their salsa is only sold at the Bozeman Winter Farmer’s Market in the Emerson and in the summer farmer’s market.