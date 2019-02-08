LOGAN, Utah — Cache Makers 4-H Club, in partnership with Utah State University Extension, will be hosting four diverse after-school programs promoting STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — in the month of February.
Program Coordinator Amber O’Quinn said all of the activities sponsored by Cache Makers use the curriculum of the 4-H model of “learning by doing.”
“4-H is the largest youth development program in the nation, and they have some really great principles,” O’Quinn said. “Citizenship, healthy living and then science are their 4-H mission mandates, but they also learn about the essential elements of 4-H youth development, which is belonging, mastery, independence and generosity. They learn about all these things through the 4-H model.”
For the month of February, Cache Makers are sponsoring four after-school programs that cater to different interests promoting STEM.
The first clubs, Kitchen Science and Cache Makers Youth Council, began Thursday.
Kitchen Science
Kitchen Science is a four-week camp geared towards 9- to 12-year-olds that will demonstrate how science affects everyday activities and help teach participants the different elements of science through different hands-on experiments.
On the last week, the participants will have the opportunity to make homemade ice cream.
This club will meet for an hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Cache Makers space at 1410 N. 1000 West, Room 1910. There is a $27 cost for the camp, and those interested would have to register since there is a 10-participant limit.
Cache Makers Youth Council
The Cache Makers Youth Council will help high school students develop leadership skills, learn about emerging technology and empower younger students.
“We will be giving them a training, and they’ll be doing some really, really fun stuff in our space, and they’ll go on to teach, typically over the summer or during our after-school programs as well,” O’Quinn said.
The Youth Council will meet at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Students interested can register beforehand or bring a parent to the first meeting to participate.
Python Code Club
If a student is interested in programming, a six-week programming club will be open to six high school students at 4:30 p.m. every Friday beginning today at the Cache Makers’ space.
The Python Code Club will teach students the basics of the programming language Python and is open to any skill level.
Python is used professionally but is simple for students to pick up and develop with, America Reads STEM Coach Joseph Pace said.
“It’s just a fun way for kids to learn on the basics of the program of the computer and learn skills that can help them potentially in the future if they were to go to college for a computer science degree,” Pace said.
Since there are only six slots available, registration is required and there is a $22 fee.
Girls Aviation
Girls interested in aviation will have the opportunity to be mentored by the Women in Aviation USU Chapter through Girls Aviation.
Girls Aviation is a six-week program where participants learn how an airplane is made, about the weather, how an airplane flies, the controls of the airplane and how to inspect an airplane. Participants also get the opportunity to fly a simulator, which leads up to flying an airplane in March.
“Less than 10 percent of all pilots in the United States are women; that’s why it’s targeted at girls,” Cache Makers co-founder Kevin Reeves said. “Part of it is the STEM aspect, girls in STEM and building self confidence that they can do anything and have any career that they want and to expose them to aviation as a possibility.”
Sponsored by the STEM Action Center now in its third year, Girls Aviation is one of the most successful Cache Makers programs, Reeves said.
Participants will meet at 4 p.m. every Tuesday beginning next week at the USU Industrial Science Building. Registration is limited for this club as well and costs $75.
For more information on any of the February clubs or to register visit UT.4honline.com or call 435-752-6263.