Agriculture groups are pushing back against the Biden administration’s new climate change-inspired efforts to require more emissions disclosures from U.S. businesses.
On another front, farm groups and poultry processors are more split on new U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to create regulations related to poultry processors and how they pay chicken farmers across the country. Both moves come as consumers face increased prices for groceries as high inflation challenges the U.S. economy and White House.
EMISSIONS REPORTING
A U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission proposed rule would require publicly traded and other companies regulated by the federal agency to report their carbon emissions up and down supply chains. On May 25, the SEC announced it was extending the emissions reporting rules to investment managers touting environmentally friendly funds.
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and supportive environmental groups say the reporting requirements will help educate investors on climate change throughout the economy and supply chains and avoid the “greenwashing” of business operations. Businesses across multiple sectors try to tout their climate change commitments and environmental virtues to investors and consumers.
Farm groups worry the SEC disclosure rules could extend beyond large public companies on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq and require farmers and food producers to also report emissions to the U.S. government.
The American Farm Bureau Federation and a number of rural lawmakers worry about the climate change rule and its impact on the agriculture sector. The Farm Bureau said 2,390 food and forestry companies are required to report their financials to the SEC, which oversees investment markets.A group of 100 federal lawmakers, including some representing rural districts, wrote Gensler on May 25 voicing worries that smaller farmers will get swept up in the climate change emissions reporting rule.“To do business with public companies, small farms would be required to disclose a significant amount of climate-related information. But unlike large corporations, small farms do not have full-scale compliance departments. Imposing these additional reporting requirements could disqualify small, family-owned farms from doing business with companies which could lead to more consolidation in the agriculture industry,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to the SEC chair.
CHICKEN RULES
The Biden administration also has proposed rules changes via the U.S. Department of Agriculture governing poultry farms and poultry processors.
“Currently, poultry processors exert control over much of the process of raising chickens through take-it-or-leave-it contracts with growers. Under these contracts, processors provide inputs like chickens and feed to poultry growers. Poultry growers, who often take on debt to build poultry grow houses, have limited visibility into the real range of outcomes and risks they face under these contracts,” the USDA said in a statement announcing the proposed rule May 26.
The agency said the new rule would require poultry processors to provide more information to growers including expected rates of return on investment. Poultry processing CEOs would be required to sign off on compliances and disclosures.
The USDA is also investing so-called tournament systems used by big poultry processors to determine pay for farmers. Those involve incentives for farmers who grow the most and healthiest birds.
Ninety percent of chicken grown for meat consumption in the U.S. is produced by farmers contracting with processors. The top U.S. poultry processors include JBS Foods/Pilgrim’s, Perdue Farms, Tyson Foods, Cargill Inc. and Sysco Corp.
There were 9.1 billion broiler chickens produced last year in the U.S. for meat consumption, according to the National Chicken Council.
The industry group opposes the administration’s new proposed regulations.
“This is a solution in search of a problem,” said NCC President Mike Brown. “The last thing the Biden administration should be doing is pushing increased regulations, red tape and costs onto businesses at a time of record inflation and input costs, threatening food security and potentially raising grocery bills even further for Americans. There is a huge misunderstanding in this administration of how businesses operate. Everything this administration has touched has led to increased prices for consumers — whether its gas, home heating bills or infant formula. Chicken seems to be next.”
Inflation continues to challenge the White House, consumers and supply chains with prices up 8.3 percent compared to a year ago, according to April figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices of eggs, poultry and meat are up 10.3 percent from a year ago.
Part of those price increases stem from bird flu outbreaks that have impacted close to 38 million birds in 35 states, according to USDA. Those birds often have to be culled after avian influenza exposures impacting prices.
The industry group is also skeptical of the government’s potential push against tournament systems of compensation.
“It’s ironic that these regulations are being proposed under the guise of promoting competition,” Brown said. “The performance-based structure of how chicken farmers are compensated is literally the definition of competition.”
The Farm Bureau, however, is more open to Biden’s poultry push saying it could help farmers craft better deals with poultry processors.