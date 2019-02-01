KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — About 80 farmers and residents from Pine Flats to Malin came to a Klamath County Commissioners’ work session Jan. 23 to share concerns about the planned Swan Lake North Pumped Storage Project.
The group, which identified itself as the Citizens to Protect the Swan Lake Community, said the project by Rye Development and GridAmerica would infringe on their properties and livelihoods.
In development since 2009, the power project would span about 730 acres of Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation land as well as over 1,000 acres of state, county and private lands.
It is proposed to be located approximately 11 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, constructed of two large reservoirs and a pumping station that uses gravity to turn turbines and exchange water between the reservoirs. The project would produce about 1,187 gigawatt hours of energy per year, enough to power 600,000 homes.
Power lines, towers
At the meeting, six farmers spoke for a few minutes each about their concerns, mostly stemming from the extensive power lines and towers that would go on and through their properties from the project.
The farmers asked commissioners to pass a county ordinance that would require all power transmission lines and terminals for the project to be buried underground. Some also suggested passing an ordinance that would require Rye Development and GridAmerica to at least allow landowners to choose whether they wanted power lines on their land to be above or below ground.
One farmer who spoke, Jacen Jespersen, said the current project proposal would run seven miles of power lines through his property. He said the power lines and towers would create safety and mobility issues on his farm because he would have to work around them.
“If they’re buried, my guys aren’t gonna run into them with a tractor,” he said at the meeting.
Jacen’s father Leonard Jespersen, also a farmer in the area, spoke at the meeting, too. He said that if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves the project as-is, it would greatly infringe upon his land and force him to change farming practices.
“It will grant the ability for them to put eminent domain on us,” Leonard said.
County ordinance
Leonard said a county ordinance to bury the transmission lines would be good for the local agriculture community at large. He said it would also address environmental concerns of the project, like raptors landing on the power lines and getting burned.
Del Fox, who also spoke at the meeting, said he expected 30 to 60 people to show up, and was surprised by how many actually came out.
Fox said people in the affected rural areas who oppose the above-ground transmission lines have a spectrum of concerns; from extra farming costs and nuisance on their property, to environmental issues and worries of increased energy prices in the area.
He said there is a contingent who flat-out oppose the project altogether, but many people just want the commissioners to place greater restrictions on the power line issue.
“There is a large opposition to the transmission lines,” Fox said. “It is possible to have an ordinance that at least gives the landowner an opportunity to say no. It’s kind of a fall-back position — we’d rather have them all buried.”
Fox said their proposal to bury the power lines would increase the cost of the project by about 15 percent.
In the meeting, commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Kelley Minty Morris said they both remained supportive of the Swan Lake project, but empathized with the problems it could pose to farmers.
Fox said if the commissioners decide not to pass an ordinance, the Swan Lake community protection group intends to take the issue to citizens through a petition and subsequent voters’ initiative.