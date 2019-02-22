KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Justin Schumann, of Holiday Market’s produce department in Klamath Falls, gets phone calls each week asking if he can sell more local products.
Schumann is one of a handful of individuals who served as panelists at the third annual Find your Farmer event earlier this week, and said he would love to sell more local products in addition to local potatoes and herbs. But he said certifications are needed first, as well as UPC codes, among other things.
“We have to kind of prove where we get it from,” Schuhmann said, following the event.
Breaking bread
Schumann said he learns so much from the event, which this year brought a record number of 60 buyers and producers around the same table — to break bread, talk about the barriers and struggles of buying and sell local, as well as ways to overcome them.
“We learn the struggles of the farmers,” Schumann said, such as barriers related to cost and getting certifications.
“I get a little bit more knowledge,” he added.
Incorporating fresh and local ingredients into businesses in the Klamath Basin is not always easy, but getting producers and business employees around the same table is a step in the right direction.
Farm to school
That’s how Bruce Topham, of Flying T Ranch, became connected with the Klamath County School District in 2018 and provided beef for hamburgers at the school district. He started selling at the Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market and to individual buyers as demand increases. But the “Find your farmer” event helps bring everyone around the same table.
“I like to be involved in the community,” Topham said. “We already had the infrastructure in place for several years, as far as our labeling and the slaughterhouse that worked with us, and there’s a whole lot of infrastructure to do this.”
Patti Case, of Oregon State University Extension, served as an emcee for the event, and commented on the event’s growth.
“What I’ve seen change is more institutions showing interest in buying local and really selling that to their customers,” Case said.
Youth center
One such example is Integral Youth Services, which is looking into what it would take to use more fresh and/or local products in the summer food program, the youth center, Exodus House.
Larry Zeilstra, interim executive director for IYS, chatted with a variety of producers at the event. IYS is looking at how the organization can incorporate more local and/or fresh ingredients into its summer lunch program, as well as the youth center and at Exodus House.
“We want the kids to be healthier,” Zeilstra said. “Logistically we have to figure it out before we dive in.
“I don’t know if it’ll happen this year,” Zeilstra added. “This is fact-finding, we’re just starting.”
Local curiosity
Katie Swanson, of Blue Zones Project and of the Klamath Falls Online Market, likes to see this kind of curiosity with the event. It was her own curiosity that sparked the event three years ago.
At the time, Swanson was a volunteer with Blue Zones Project Food Systems Committee, and pitched the idea not certain if it would come to fruition. It has since become her “baby,” she told the Herald and News following the third annual event on Monday, and a chance for many producers both in and outside the Basin to network with business owners who might buy their products.
In its third year, Swanson will return to the event next year not as an organizer but as a full-time producer as she plans to expand her Community Supported Agriculture operation and become a farmer full-time. (For those wondering, that’s about 80 hours per week as a full-time farmer, as opposed to about 60 hours per week as a part-time farmer).
Evolving conversation
But she’s excited to see how far it has come and where it will go in the future.
“The conversation is evolving and developing, which is really exciting,” Swanson said. “Our first year, we didn’t do a panel discussion.”
A panel discussion was first added to the event in 2018, and Swanson said it has matured and developed since.
Swanson said interest in the event has only grown with each year.
“When you have events like this, people are thinking about it a little bit more,” Swanson said.
“I feel like we have a lot of different people approaching this issue, which is how things get solved.”