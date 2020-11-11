This photo provided by Jim McCarthy shows the Winchester Dam in Winchester, Ore., on April 19, 2019. Environmental and fishing groups are suing a small, private water district in southern Oregon over the 130-year-old dam on a pristine stretch of the North Umpqua River. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene, asks a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District to build a new fish ladder on the Winchester Dam and make major repairs to the overall dam, which is on a national historic registry.