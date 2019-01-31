KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Taylor Gorden opened the door to her pen of five heifers Jan. 30, and walked gently near the edge of the pen, talking quietly to calm them.
The 13-year-old Henley Middle Schooler has a fondness for animals, evident as she held out her hand as one of the heifers moved closer to her. It’s obvious they share a fondness for her, too.
“From the time that she could walk, she’s been out with the cows,” said Heidi Gorden, Taylor’s mom.
Gorden is be the youngest consignor of the bunch at the 59th annual Klamath Bull & Horse Sale, and the daughter of Klamath Cattlemen’s Association president and Bull and Horse Sale chairman Stan Gorden. She sold a pen of five Angus-based commercial black heifers Saturday, one of eight pens of five available at the sale.
“I love livestock,” Taylor Gorden said, noting her earliest memories are of feeding cattle in the fields.
She can’t imagine growing up any other way.
“You form a connection with them, even though you’re selling them. You get to know them and their personalities,” she added.
“I want to stay involved with cattle and horses … I think cattle really shaped my life.”
Taylor Gorden showed a goat at the Klamath County Fair last year but said she didn’t make much from the sale. This year, with more time, she said she decided to sell a pen of heifers at the bull sale.
She’s excited to sell them, and said she plans to keep them calm for the judges so they’re moving along at a calm pace.
“She really enjoys the cattle and she really enjoys raising them, so this is just something for her to physically see them go to sale, go on to somebody else’s operation,” said Heidi Gorden. “I think that is priceless.”
Taylor Gorden plans to continue to consign at the bull sale in years to come, expand her herd, and hopes to become a veterinarian one day.
“I might someday take a bull or a horse just to get more into it,” Taylor Gorden said, of the sale.
Stan Gorden expressed pride in his daughter’s accomplishments so far, even aside from the sale on Saturday.
“Her heifers look nice, she’s done a good job with them, we’ll see what happens on Saturday,” he said.
Consignors from all over the West Coast arrived in Klamath Falls on Jan. 30 to register their animals for the sale. Events kick off Jan. 31 for the weekend-long Klamath Bull and Horse Sale, which included a trade show, stock dog trials, a stock horse show and ranch horse competitions, goat roping, a scholarship fundraiser dinner, ranch rodeo more.