SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Nestled within the Samish Valley sits the 32-acre Coriander Creek Farm.
Purchased in January 2018 by Sedro-Woolley local Amy Boettcher, the more than 100-year-old former dairy farm is now being restored and transformed into an oasis where visitors can relax and learn about where their food comes from.
Drawing on her background in nutritional therapy and farming, Boettcher said one of her goals is to have a certified organic farm that builds upon the produce already grown in the area.
On Wednesday, Boettcher could hardly wait to show off the work she, her husband Mike McIver and friends have done to reach that goal and more.
“This area was filled with garbage,” Boettcher said, gesturing to a plot of land now home to two expansive garden plots.
The plots are being used to grow a multitude of crops, including scarlet runner beans, dragon tongue beans, candy apple onions and 1,500-year-old cave beans believed to have been found in New Mexico sealed in a clay pot.
A small greenhouse and other nearby plots are also growing plants such as azur star kohlrabi, Job’s Tears — a grain native to Southeast Asia — and fenugreek herbs, which Boettcher said are excellent for the body and the mind.
Eventually, a large greenhouse running the length of the garden will replace the small one. Boettcher is already working to craft signs that will list the plants and their beneficial qualities.
Boettcher’s excitement showed as she spoke of the many treasures on her property.
One of the largest treasures is her 1910 wooden dowel barn that came with a pump house and milking parlor from its days as a dairy farm.
Boettcher said she and her fellow workers are in the process of restoring the barn and taking its old fixtures out in order to make art.
To aid in the restoration process, Boettcher registered the barn with the Washington Heritage Barn Register in June. Being accepted into the registry allows her to apply for matching state grants to support her preservation efforts.
When the barn is ready, Boettcher said she hopes to use it as a secret dinner location where the menu is a surprise.
“I’d want Liberty Bistro to cater them,” she said.
While the to-do list might seem long, Boettcher is just getting started.
Boettcher plans to add more animals, hold yoga classes, host birthday parties and build an outdoor shower.
This is on top of cultivating a garden, revamping multiple buildings and hosting farm stays through Airbnb and Hipcamp — a website used to book campsites on private land.
Much of these projects are being accomplished by Boettcher and her nearly all-women team of workers.
“Here, glass ceilings don’t exist,” Boettcher said. “The farm acts as common ground for women to come together and just work.”
She said one of her best workers is 13-year-old Sophia Martin of Clear Lake.
A family friend of Boettcher, Martin said she’s come to Coriander Creek four or five times to plant seeds, clear land and help clean up the barn.
“I love coming out to work,” she said Wednesday standing in a field on the farm. “It’s really fun, and I like hanging out with Amy.”
Boettcher said she hopes to keep the farm going for future generations.
“My goal is to have this property passed down for more generations to come and to provide activities for kids and families alike to realize that farming is something that not only connects us as human beings, but sustains our soul,” she said.