LAKEVIEW, Ore. — It’s been nearly 15 years since Jed Freitas started installing water systems through his business Freitas Rangeland Improvements LLC. Since that time, Freitas has installed around 1,000 solar pumps on a yearly average of 65 pumps or so. His jobs range from just putting in the pumps, to designing the system and installing it or constructing the entire water system including pipelines, tanks, troughs and more. Freitas is certified in three states and 90 percent of his work is in the range of Santa Barbara, Calif., to Klamath Falls, Ore. As business has caught up to Freitas, subcontracting the additional work to businesses or the landowner themselves has been the trend as most ranches have their own equipment to get the job done. After graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Natural Resources Management degree with a focus in forestry, Freitas was hired by a friend to research various rangeland improvements, including solar-powered water pumping systems. After doing some research and talking with different people, Freitas noticed the inefficient ways of doing the job. Around 2003, land trusts, park districts or water companies were in the mode of fencing off creeks so cattle couldn’t access them for fear they might negatively affect these riparian corridors. The issue is that the creeks were usually the only water source on the ranch and providing off site watering required development of conventional electricity. After researching the possibilities, the cost for each mile of getting electricity out to these ranches was $250,000. Keeping the ranch and nature untouched by these developments, Freitas looked into solar pumps to provide an alternative way to get water pumped out on these ranches. The cost would range between $8,000 and $12,000 regardless of mileage and approximately 50 percent of it could be paid for through the federal government cost share programs through the 2018 Farm Bill that would be handled by the USDA. Noticing that other companies were spending more time and had more hands on deck than he believed was needed, Freitas decided he would operate with only two staff members including himself. He wasn’t new to the ranching life and wasn’t worried about the additional details that came with the job. Connecting with the farmers was part of the job, and with these connections came more opportunities. Freitas started working as a private consultant for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, engineering water distribution systems for cost share applicants. Ranchers could get Freitas out there to do everything they needed on the ranch and while he was there sometimes sell them a solar pump. “When you know a lot of people in life, that has a lot of value,” said Freitas. In one of his most recent projects, Freitas got involved with the City and County of San Fransisco in Sunol, Calif. The project was on a 40,000 acre watershed and Freitas worked on a 6,000-acre portion. It involved five water projects, two of which were solar projects. It included six miles of pipeline, 15 troughs and eight water storage tanks. With the USDA involved, the total project cost came in around $350,000 and provided 15 alternative water sources for the cattle and got water pumping up in higher elevations. Although this is just one of the thousands of projects he’s completed, Freitas knows this is a good alternative for ranchers and the surrounding community alike.
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — It’s been nearly 15 years since Jed Freitas started installing water systems through his business Freitas Rangeland Improvements LLC.
Since that time, Freitas has installed around 1,000 solar pumps on a yearly average of 65 pumps or so. His jobs range from just putting in the pumps, to designing the system and installing it or constructing the entire water system including pipelines, tanks, troughs and more.
Freitas is certified in three states and 90 percent of his work is in the range of Santa Barbara, Calif., to Klamath Falls, Ore.
As business has caught up to Freitas, subcontracting the additional work to businesses or the landowner themselves has been the trend as most ranches have their own equipment to get the job done.
After graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Natural Resources Management degree with a focus in forestry, Freitas was hired by a friend to research various rangeland improvements, including solar-powered water pumping systems.
After doing some research and talking with different people, Freitas noticed the inefficient ways of doing the job. Around 2003, land trusts, park districts or water companies were in the mode of fencing off creeks so cattle couldn’t access them for fear they might negatively affect these riparian corridors. The issue is that the creeks were usually the only water source on the ranch and providing off site watering required development of conventional electricity.
After researching the possibilities, the cost for each mile of getting electricity out to these ranches was $250,000. Keeping the ranch and nature untouched by these developments, Freitas looked into solar pumps to provide an alternative way to get water pumped out on these ranches.
The cost would range between $8,000 and $12,000 regardless of mileage and approximately 50 percent of it could be paid for through the federal government cost share programs through the 2018 Farm Bill that would be handled by the USDA.
Noticing that other companies were spending more time and had more hands on deck than he believed was needed, Freitas decided he would operate with only two staff members including himself.
He wasn’t new to the ranching life and wasn’t worried about the additional details that came with the job. Connecting with the farmers was part of the job, and with these connections came more opportunities.
Freitas started working as a private consultant for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, engineering water distribution systems for cost share applicants. Ranchers could get Freitas out there to do everything they needed on the ranch and while he was there sometimes sell them a solar pump.
“When you know a lot of people in life, that has a lot of value,” said Freitas.
In one of his most recent projects, Freitas got involved with the City and County of San Fransisco in Sunol, Calif. The project was on a 40,000 acre watershed and Freitas worked on a 6,000-acre portion. It involved five water projects, two of which were solar projects. It included six miles of pipeline, 15 troughs and eight water storage tanks.
With the USDA involved, the total project cost came in around $350,000 and provided 15 alternative water sources for the cattle and got water pumping up in higher elevations.
Although this is just one of the thousands of projects he’s completed, Freitas knows this is a good alternative for ranchers and the surrounding community alike.