Gallatin County is gearing up for flood season in the wake of record-setting February snowfall and rising temperatures.
While the snow-water equivalent — how much water the snow contains — is higher than normal for this time of year, it is still lower than in years when the county experienced significant flooding, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data.
The data reflect conditions in the mountains but not on the valley floor where there appears to have been unusually high snow accumulation this year, which makes it unclear whether there will be big floods this spring, Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
“We had so much snow in the last month and in such a short time frame. We saw the negative effects at MSU and many people thought, ‘It’s Armageddon,’ ” said Gallatin County Emergency Manager Patrick Lonergan, referring to two roofs collapsing on the university campus. “At least in the mountains, it looks relatively normal.”
Whether or not the county experiences major flooding will depend on how much precipitation falls in the coming weeks and whether temperatures rise above freezing at night, Lonergan said. Heavy rains or rapid melting of the accumulated snow could push streams and rivers over capacity.
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover in the 40s with nighttime temperatures below 32 degrees for the next week, according to the National Weather Service. Lonergan said this should minimize flooding, at least in the near term.
“I’d love to be able to predict it, but it’s really hard,” he said.
Although county officials are uncertain about whether there will be major floods, they know that, like most years, there will be some small flooding from issues like blocked culverts and the snow around buildings melting into basements.
To help residents prepare for flooding, the county plans to make public service announcements with recommendations on clearing paths to drain water away from buildings and roads.
“A lot can be mitigated by people paying attention and taking action,” Lonergan said. “We are encouraging people to look around and be a little proactive.”
The Gallatin County commissioners decided against providing free sandbags to residents — something they have never before done — to help them protect against flooding.
Despite donations and discount offers from local businesses, the commissioners estimated they could purchase only 1,000 bags, which wouldn’t provide much assistance. They also figured there may be some logistical issues with having county residents fill their own bags, which can be heavy and difficult to transport.
Other counties in the state — including Lewis and Clark County — have decided not to provide sandbags to residents this year, citing cost as well as legal and logistical issues.