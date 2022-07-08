Genuine Skagit Valley will host its third year of Farmstand Fresh, where it promotes and highlights Skagit Valley farm stands and growers during the summer months.
Sixteen farm stands and stores will participate in Farmstand Fresh in July and August, selling fresh produce and farm goods ranging from flowers to meats to berries.
Farmstand Fresh aims to connect farmers directly to tourists and locals alike.
“So many of our farmers speak of being able to get to know their customers, to get to know the families that come, even to get to know the visitors, and that is something that you cannot find in a grocery store,” said Blake Vanfield, director of Genuine Skagit Valley.
Genuine Skagit Valley offers an interactive map of participating farm stands on its website and one- or two-day itineraries for tourists to plan their visits.
“We are encouraging our locals and visitors to drive to their farms and to their locations and really experience the working farms and the beauty of Skagit Valley,” Vanfield said.
Shoppers at participating stands can sign up for free and personal 15-minute Zoom sessions with local chefs for tips on cooking and preserving food.
Blackburn Gardens, a farm and flower stand, will participate in Farmland Fresh.
When the farm did so last summer, the program provided Laura Ward’s small business publicity and a boost in daily traffic, both during the summer and year-round, she said.
“I’m a very small business,” Ward said. “Having the Genuine Skagit Valley name and their ability to work for lots of small businesses to help our names get out there — that’s a really valuable thing.”
Ward said she’s also enjoyed the connections and opportunities Genuine Skagit Valley provides its members.
“I’ve connected with several of those other farm stands through social media, and other flower growers. There’s just a really great community,” Ward said. “Our weather this spring was so cold, (so) a lot of the farmers (were) struggling to get things going because of that, and it was encouraging to see and connect with them and commiserate over the challenge.”
As a former resident of South Carolina, Ward said support for local growers in Skagit County surprised her and her husband.
“I really feel like this is a special feature of the Skagit Valley that people take pride in the farmers in our area and want to support them,” Ward said.
A $9,000 grant from the Port of Seattle will help fund digital advertising and attract social media influencers to Skagit Valley in an attempt to further the reach of Farmstand Fresh and encourage out-of-state tourists to visit.
A $350,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant from the Northwest Agricultural Business Center will help to increase the visibility, recognition and reputations of local farms, Vanfield said.
Vanfield sees the grants as evidence of Genuine Skagit Valley gaining traction in its mission to funnel support to Skagit County’s agricultural economy.