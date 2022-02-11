KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — Most people quickly abandoned their attempts at “dry January” this year, but not the atmosphere over the northeastern Pacific Ocean.
A stubborn region of high pressure hundreds of miles wide has parked itself over the U.S. West Coast, deflecting the winter storms the region so desperately needs to improve its drought situation.
Since January 9, the Klamath Basin has seen mostly sunny skies, abnormally high daytime temperatures and abnormally low nighttime temperatures. With just 0.34 inches of precipitation falling at the Klamath Falls Ag Weather Station, last month was the station’s sixth-driest January since 1948.
Short-range weather forecasts expect this pattern to continue until at least the middle of February with no signs of precipitation. The constant cerulean skies that block life-giving storms bring a whole new meaning to “the winter blues.”
High-pressure systems, also known as anticyclones, cause these calm, dry conditions by pushing air away from themselves in an effort to achieve equilibrium in the atmosphere. Low pressure systems, called cyclones, draw air in by comparison and dump its moisture on the landscape in the form of rain or snow. As the atmosphere shifts, the interplay between low and high pressure helps create our weather.
The jet stream, a narrow band of west-to-east wind that flows over the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, delivers low pressure systems across the Pacific to western North America. Those storms must pass a gauntlet of high-pressure blocks.
In the summer, a weaker jet stream allows a persistent blob of high pressure to set up shop over California, Oregon and Washington like a boulder in a river. Storms and their moisture flow to the north, leaving our region with months of reliably sunny skies and warm, dry days. The jet stream “river” lazily meanders across the atmosphere around the regions of high pressure.
“Water is forced to go around it,” said Ryan Sandler, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford.
Short periods of high pressure aren’t unheard of during the wet season, too — after all, Klamath Falls’s 300-plus days of sun have to come from somewhere. But Sandler said it’s unusual for a ridge to remain fixed for weeks at a time during the winter, when the jet stream should normally be stronger thanks to the contrast between the frigid Arctic and the warm equator. There shouldn’t be this big of a boulder in the river during prime winter storm season.
“These systems don’t usually last that long, especially this time of year,” he said. “They just don’t get stuck.”
La Nina, when the equatorial Pacific Ocean cools and produces a high-pressure bulb further out to sea, normally leaves just enough room for potent winter storms to slam into the Pacific Northwest, giving that region a wetter-than-normal winter. Further south toward California, the air mass blocks storms by default but breaks down whenever the jet stream strengthens. But despite solidly moderate La Nina conditions currently, most of the West Coast has remained dry.
“In this case, the high is much farther east than it would be,” Sandler said. “It just keeps rebuilding.”
Meteorologists recently coined the term “ridiculously resilient ridge” to describe a stubborn region of high pressure that forms along the northeastern Pacific coast outside of the summer months. RRRs dominated California’s winter weather in the early 2010s, reducing the state’s winter precipitation and causing historic drought conditions, along with marine heat waves. The pattern also returned last March, contributing to an abnormally warm, dry spring that intensified drought conditions in the Klamath Basin.
Sandler said this current ridge likely qualifies as “ridiculously resilient,” especially if it continues well into February, though meteorologists have yet to officially designate it as such.
“In the wet season, to have a month of high pressure...to me that’s a no-brainer,” he said.
Sandler said he’s seen a greater frequency of RRRs over the last seven years, but it’s unclear exactly why. Some research suggests that warming conditions in the western Pacific Ocean can trigger ridging on the other side of the globe. One study found that the dramatic loss of Arctic sea ice over the last several decades contributes to changes at the equator and helps form high-pressure ridges over the West Coast.
And as the Arctic warms, some literature suggests that the jet stream weakens during the winter because the temperature differences between the Earth’s poles and the equator aren’t as pronounced — therefore, it can’t break down these high-pressure systems as easily. Though climate change contributes to all of those factors, scientists still aren’t sure whether it’s the main driver of abnormally clear winter skies.
Regardless of what’s causing this weather, it’s hampering the basin’s chances of getting out of exceptional drought, which still has a chokehold on the region. Precipitation and snowpack measurements are now below normal, having flatlined when they should be well on their way to peaking. In fact, to have any chance of improving the local drought, the basin needs almost double its normal yearly precipitation this water year.
“This is a time of year when every day we’re dry, we lose ground,” Sandler said.
Ridging has also led to precipitation whiplash in the basin: Crater Lake National Park Headquarters received above-average snowfall during October, less than half of average in November, 168% of average in December, and less than a third of average in January. Last month was the park’s 11th least snowy January since 1920, while December was its ninth snowiest on record.
Luckily, however, colder-than-normal nighttime temperatures (thanks to a lack of cloud cover) appear to be keeping high-elevation snowmelt relatively at bay — but as winter begins to warm into spring, that may not be the case for long.
Sandler said weather models are hinting that, by mid-February, the stubborn ridge might retrograde, or move to the west, slightly reopening the door to winter storms from the northwest. But even then, if the ridge remains this strong, few of those storms would pack a punch.
“That would be an improvement to nothing...but it’s not going to help us much with getting back to wetter weather systems,” Sandler said.
To really make a dent, Sandler said the jet stream would likely have to strengthen and pummel the ridge with stronger storms so it can dissipate. A wet end to winter and an extra wet spring might save us, and it’s not out of the question. But for any of that to happen, this ridiculously resilient ridge has to take a hike.
“Unless things turn again in February, it’s looking abysmal,” Sandler said.