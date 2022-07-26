Gaffke Ranch
Mike Gaffke, owner of Gaffke Ranch, moves cattle to the neighboring pasture on July 6, 2022.

The dirt road leading up to the Gaffke Ranch off Love Lane seems to separate the Gallatin Valley’s past from its future.

On one side are sprawling green hay fields and grazing cattle, a glimpse of how much of the valley looked during Bozeman’s early years. The other side holds a luxury housing complex, with some houses already standing, others in the process of construction and marketed with the promise of “serene moments of small-town life with metropolitan conveniences.”

Nash Family Farm
Will and Hazel Nash round up their little brother’s 4H pigs on their family farm on June 6, 2022.
Nash Family Farm
Hazel Nash pets her little brother's 4H pig, Waddles, on their family farm on June 6, 2022.
Nash Family Farm
Will Nash, 17, tries to halter his steer, Drake, while Ben Nash, 16, look on at their family’s farm on June 6, 2022.

