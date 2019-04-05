MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Blooms were few and far between Monday as the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival officially got underway.
At Tulip Town, which opened for the season Saturday, fields featured pops of yellow and purple, but most of the rows were still green.
After a slow weekend, co-owner Jeanette DeGoede said both the tulips and the attendance were starting to improve Monday.
“It’s just now picking up into something beautiful,” she said.
Growers are attributing the delay in blooms to an unusually cold February and March, according to Cindy Verge, executive director of the festival.
DeGoede said she expects the fields to be in full bloom by next week in time for Tulip Town’s annual Locals Night on Wednesay.
She said her staff is being upfront with those visiting the fields about the state of the tulips, but visitors also come for Tulip Town’s other features.
“They know they won’t see half the field in bloom,” DeGoede said.
The farm has 15 varieties of tulips on display indoors, a kite display and several gardens.
Even if the flowers weren’t at their best, many of those at Tulip Town on Monday afternoon weren’t deterred.
“I think it’s nice that it’s a beautiful day, and it’s not crowded,” Kellie Bjerhaker said.
Bjerhaker came from Stanwood with her 9-year-old daughter Paytton, and Melanie Anderson and her 11-year-old daughter Hailey.
All were first-time visitors to the festival, and the group said there was still plenty to do.