KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A proposed solar project could be developed on 94 acres of high-value farmland east of Klamath Community College and south of Olene.
Klamath County commissioners plan to vote early this month on whether to grant a permit to Cypress Creek Renewables of Santa Monica, Calif., to build the solar farm, called the Merrill Solar project. The project would generate about 10 megawatts of energy, said county planning director Mark Gallagher, powering roughly 2,000 homes annually.
The proposed site is on high-value land exclusively zoned for agricultural use. Oregon statewide planning goals stipulate that counties must “preserve and maintain” these lands for farming use. Any nonagriculture project on zoned farmland — like a 94-acre solar farm — must be granted a special county exemption by the county.
Nearby neighbor Stephen Miller described the site as visible from Highway 140 looking east to the Olene Gap and from Kings Way, which runs through it.
The property is owned by Dolores and Robert King. In a phone interview with the Herald & News, Dolores King said Cypress Creek was interested in purchasing 120 acres in total from her and her husband.
Cypress Creek is required to demonstrate to county officials that other nonfarm-zoned areas in the county are unacceptable for the solar project.
On Dec. 18, county planning commissioners voted 4-1 against the project.
Gallagher said county commissioners will weigh that recommendation as well as evidence and testimony from concerned neighbors, farmers and Cypress Creek itself in their vote.
“The planning commission’s decision is kind of indicating that they don’t think Cypress Creek has met that requirement,” Gallagher said.
Cypress Creek also says the Merrill project would be a “dual-use” agriculture and solar farm operation, Gallagher said. They would grow native plant species beneath and between the solar panels and build beehives on the land to satisfy its agricultural designation.
Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said the issue of allowing dual-use projects like this one on exclusive farmland is a hot topic among communities across the state and Oregon politicians.
“From my perspective, this is a pretty noteworthy and complicated opportunity because it hits at the heart of some of the issues that are being struggled with and talked about,” Morris said.
Morris said Cypress Creek’s dual-use application for an exception to the designated farmland added a “whole new twist” to the decision.
Dave Mauser, a neighbor who lives off King’s Way, said he provided written and oral opposition testimony to the project at the Dec. 18 meeting. Mauser is not opposed to solar panel energy and construction in general, he said, but would prefer to see Cypress Creek build the project on less valuable land.
“I think there’s a feeling of, for the most part, it’s going to upset the character of that rural agriculture area,” he said.
Not only would it overtake useful space for local farming families and business, he believes, but it would also be an eyesore. The project would be up on a knoll, he said, and highly visible from all surrounding areas below. Plus, he is not convinced by Cypress Creek’s dual-use claim: what happens if the native plants are not maintained and they die? Will the solar panels stay up?
“I’m all for solar power and the best renewable resources — but is that the best place to situate something like that?” Mauser said.
Neighbor Stephen Miller also said he was skeptical about the dual-use potential of the site, as it is still a relatively new idea without proven success in Oregon high-desert climates like Klamath County.
Pro-farmland protection and natural resource conservation group 1,000 Friends of Oregon, a nonprofit started by former Oregon Gov. Tom McCall, wrote a letter decrying the potential county farm land zoning exemption. The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has also denounced the project.
“It would be setting a dangerous precedent if Klamath County approved this exception because it would allow others in Klamath County to pursue projects on high-value farm land,” Miller said. “It’s not renewable, it’s precious, and once it’s taken out of use it’s gone.”
Some opposed citizens brought up the possibility of moving the project out somewhere on the tablelands near Beatty or Sprague River, Gallagher said.
However, Gallagher said, the solar farm must be near an electrical substation to connect it to the power grid. Gallagher said Cypress Creek evaluated all substations in the county for the project and concluded that none were located near an area that would work for the farm.