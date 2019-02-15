KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — So far this water year, which began in October, precipitation levels in the Klamath Basin have measured better than in 2018, but the National Weather Service said the outlook for the water year isn’t looking good.
The precipitation in the Basin is measured at two sites — Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport and by a Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL) gauge in the mountains. Measurements show the basin is between 72 (snow water equivalent) and 79 percent of normal (measured at airport).
Klamath Falls is classified as being in severe drought and central to northern Klamath County is classified as extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, though an official declaration for drought has not been made for the county.
“We are doing better than last year,” said Ryan Sandler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford. “The problem is that last year was a really bad year, and this year’s below normal.
“What makes it worse is that last year was bad. So the reservoirs were lowered through the summer quite a bit and we haven’t caught up to near normal in most places.
“If you have two bad years in a row, it especially impacts the reservoirs,” Sandler added.
Stream flows have been below normal in the last month, Sandler said, and the snowpack and precipitation matches that trend.
“The seasonal outlook I believe is for warm and dry,” Sandler said, noting the forecast is for March, April and May.
“The odds are it’ll be drier than normal and warmer than normal so that’s not good.”
Sandler said the forecast is subject to change, and emphasized that spring can make a substantial difference in the outcome of the water year.
“Right now, the outlook is not favorable and you would likely remain in severe drought if the forecast were to come true,” Sandler said.
Sandler said every little bit of snow matters, but said it’s not going to change things with small snow storms such as the weather system on Monday.
“It would take a couple of big storms to get you up near normal,” Sandler said.