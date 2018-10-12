KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The U.S. Senate voted 99-1 Oct. 4 to pass the America’s Water and Infrastructure Act of 2018, which includes provisions that are vital to Klamath Project water users.
The bill passed in the House of Representatives by unanimous vote on Sept. 13 and now will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, according to a news release.
The act’s Klamath provisions authorize $10 million annually for programs that address water shortages for agriculture producers in the area.
The act also requires the federal Bureau of Reclamation to prepare a plan to bring irrigation power costs in the Klamath Basin in line with other areas of the Pacific Northwest, recognizing that basin irrigators have witnessed a rise in power costs upwards of 2,000 percent and a decline in crop production efficiencies as a result of higher power rates.
Finally, the act would ensure that Klamath Project canals can be used to convey groundwater and other nonproject water to keep farmers in business without unnecessary delays and red tape.
“We’ve been pushing for a ‘fix’ to these issues for a long time,” said Luther Horsley, a board member with the Klamath Water Users Association and farmer near Midland. “This is a good start and will really benefit growers who are struggling to navigate through these tough times, and help us continue our efficient water management and use.”
Scott White, executive director of the association, agreed with Horsley’s sentiment and highlighted the work of so many who share a desire to solve these long-standing issues in the basin.
“Our congressional delegation has shown great leadership in standing behind the family farmers and ranchers in the region. Without their tireless effort in working with congressional leadership and key committees in Washington, D.C., this legislation wouldn’t have happen. We couldn’t be more appreciative.”
“This legislation is very important to the rural communities of the Western United States,” said Dan Keppen, Family Farm Alliance executive director.
“We appreciate that AWIA includes specific provisions that will benefit the Upper Missouri River watershed, the Klamath Basin in California and Oregon, as well as rural communities and agricultural water users in other areas of the country located west of the 100th meridian.”