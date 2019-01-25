LAKEVIEW, Ore. — The Lake County Horsemen’s Association celebrated their 2018 year-end accomplishments with a banquet and awards ceremony Jan. 6.
Awards were presented to the top four participants in each age category. In addition, each peewee that participated in at least two of the three buckle series shows earned a ribbon for their accomplishment.
Points are tallied for each class a rider competes in. The riders with the highest accumulation of points for the three buckle series shows are bestowed the honor of being their age division All Around Champion and receive a handmade belt buckle.
All Around Lead-line Champion was Landin Mathews. The Reserve All Around Pee Wee Champion was Tripp Counts. Third place was awarded to Halle Havel and fourth place was presented to Lanie Havel.
All Around Junior Champion was Emma Mathews. There was no Reserve All Around Junior Champion since the other junior competitors failed to show in the required two shows.
All Around Intermediate Champion was Tiffany Muller. The Reserve All Around Champion was Montana Black. Third place was awarded to Rayanna Blair.
All Around Senior Champion was Kelly Reeve McGarva. The Reserve All Around Senior Champion was Teresa Black. Third place was awarded Nikki Albertson and fourth place was presented to Janet Pennington.
A special trail competition was held for our peewees. Numerous contestants rode in all three shows and were scored on each obstacle. The top three youth were tied at the end of the second show. The third show brought forth a winner, Wyatt Ferrell, who was awarded a belt buckle. Carter Oswald clinched second place and Cheyenne Albertson took third place.
This year the Horseman of the Year award was presented to Nancy Albertson. Nancy is not only the Show Chairman of the club but she is also the show secretary. She is on the Awards Committee, the Publicity Committee, and helped host the June show.
New officers were installed for 2019. President is Dan Roberts, Vice-president is Jay Counts, Secretary is Nancy Albertson and Treasurer is Gloria Counts.
The Horsemen’s Association’s show dates for 2019 are June 29 for the Combo show (English, Western and Gaming), July 21 for the English and Western show and Aug. 17 for the gaming show.