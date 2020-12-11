LAKEVIEW, Oregon — Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife District Biologist Jon Muir said even with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s recent decision to delist the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states, he doesn’t expect authority to manage the species will be passed to the State of Oregon for some time due to anticipated litigation from various groups.
With 20 livestock killed or attacked by wolves in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County this year alone — seven depredations have occurred there since the beginning of September — the state would have lethally removed the responsible wolves months ago if it were able, Muir said during a Nov. 18 meeting of Lake County’s wolf depredation advisory committee.
Even when Oregon is eventually able to make management decisions about gray wolves, Muir does not foresee a future where it will be legal for producers to shoot at a wolf on their land unless it is actively attacking livestock.
“Right now, wolves in Lake and Klamath Counties are federally protected, and that’s not going to change for at least another 45 days (roughly), and that’s barring litigation that could extend the timeline on that exchange of authority,” Muir explained in an email to the Examiner.
“At some point, we all assume that management authority will be handed over to the various states involved, and when that occurs, ODFW will follow its adopted wolf management plan, which lays out the various criteria under which ODFW will take action of any sort including both lethal and non-lethal tactics,” he added.
One producer expressed during the meeting that he is tired of reading in the news about producers being “compensated” for the loss of their livestock to wolves. While a producer can receive some monetary compensation if their livestock or working dog is confirmed killed by a wolf, such depredations have cost the cattle industry far more than producers have been repaid, he argued.
And according to Muir, the reason wolves have continued to kill livestock in Klamath County is not for lack of trying by producers to find non-lethal ways to get rid of them. In the Wood River Valley area where the depredations continue to occur, “They have done everything under the sun to get wolves out of there and nothing has worked,” he described.
Claims of any threat to human life by wolves “is kind of ridiculous,” Muir said, but the threat to businesses and ranches is real. He noted that if sport hunting of wolves were allowed, it would help in changing their behavior and keeping them away from ranching operations.
Wolves are not currently posing a threat in Lake County, but a wolf attack on a calf was confirmed in North Lake in late September of 2016. The female wolf suspected of the attack based on radio collar data — OR28 — was killed in the Summer Lake area a week after the attack. She, along with her mate OR3 and a wolf pup, were referred to as the Silver Lake wolves.
Oakridge resident Colton Dick pleaded guilty in 2019 to unlawfully killing the wolf. He agreed to a deferred sentencing deal that would allow his charge and guilty plea to be dismissed if he served one year on probation, paid $2,500 to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, agreed not to hunt wildlife for a year and performed 100 hours of community service. Dick was 22 at the time of his sentencing.
Few wolves have been sighted in Lake County in recent years and those that have are typically just passing through on their way to another county or state, Muir said, adding that two collared wolves have come into the county in recent months and then left. There has been no live cattle interaction reports in the area either, he said, but wolves have found bone piles and carcasses locally. And once they find those, they may travel a great distance before returning to the location of the remains.
“These things cover country in ways most people don’t realize,” Muir related during the meeting. One collared wolf was located in Lake County on the east side of Steens Mountain after it found a bone pile, he said. Muir shot blanks at the wolf to get it to leave the property. The next time it was located, only 12 hours later, it was north of Plush — about six hours away. By the next morning, the wolf had returned to the bone pile where Muir had first seen it.
The wolves that have come and gone in Lake County are usually juvenile males searching for a mate and a place with enough to eat, Muir explained. Their preferred proteins are big game like moose, bison or elk. And they don’t want to be around people. Muir described that human activity is still “the best deterrent we have.”
And even with its sprawling open spaces, Lake County is not ideal territory for wolves. The average pack area is 350 square miles and the average pack consists of seven to nine wolves. Only one or two places in the county offer that kind of space for wolves to enjoy with no interference. And food fit for wolves is also fairly sparse in the region.
Still, a wolf pack has established itself at least for a time in Lake County in the past, and could again.
There is one older male wolf that appears to have established north of Gearhart, Muir reported. Without an active collar, the wolf will “be an unknown for the winter,” but Muir will trap and collar it in spring if the animal can be located.
The wolf depredation committee members agreed to call another meeting if something significant happens related to wolf activity or legislation.