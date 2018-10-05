BOZEMAN, Mont. — While the weather may be getting colder and the nights longer, that’s not enough to stop Bozeman from putting on a farmers market.
Hundreds of people of all ages showed up for the second winter market in the Emerson Ball Room on Saturday, where fresh produce, live music and baked goods abounded.
“I mean, how do you not like the vibe here?” market attendee Laurie Swan said.
She said there was one common thread among everyone who came to meander around the Emerson: a desire to know where their food came from.
Several others at the market echoed that sentiment. Three Fiddles Farm owner Matthew Broughton, who has sold his organic produce at Bozeman farmers markets for 10 years, said directly connecting to his consumers is extremely important to him.
“It helps develop a sense of community that’s broken in our food system,” he said.
Buying local, fresh produce is also healthier and better for the environment, he said. His farm is just 12 miles away from the Emerson up Bridger Canyon.
“That’s a big deal in an era of carbon pollution,” he said.
Face-to-face customer interaction also helps vendors develop better products, said Vanessa Bakken, co-founder of Fermented Foods. She sells her jarred goods at supermarkets across town, but she said hearing feedback from those sampling her food at the market helps much more than just looking at grocery store sales alone.
Amy Sowers, owner of Bozeman Honey Co., said she likes to sell her honey at the farmers market because it stimulates the local economy. Buying local honey also has health benefits, she said, as it can help people with allergies because the bees are making it with pollen from local plants.
Isabelle Carlhian, owner of Willow Bend Produce, has been selling her food at Bozeman farmers markets since 1986, and she said the reason she likes to be part of farmers markets is pretty simple: because she likes to eat her own food.
“I can live with myself doing this,” she said. “It’s honest.”
The market will be held in the Emerson Ball Room from 9 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through May.