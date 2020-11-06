MOUNT VERNON, Washington — On Saturday morning, a caravan of trucks loaded with hay, feed and other donations left Skagit County for Okanogan County.
It was the second weekend this month a group of Skagit County residents have hauled and delivered hay and other essentials to farmers and ranchers devastated by wildfires earlier this fall.
Buddy Hamilton, who runs Bow horse ranch Skagit Bay Ranch, and her father Mike Hamilton coordinated both rounds of donations. Buddy Hamilton said ranchers in Eastern Washington have a huge need for hay throughout the winter.
“Some are having to sell their cattle because they can’t afford to feed them because their grazing land burnt and their barns with feed burnt,” she said. “They have no feed for their animals.”
More than 600,000 acres burned over five days in September, making for the second-worst wildfire season in state history, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.
On Oct. 10, volunteers from Skagit County drove five semi-trucks and one truck pulling a horse trailer loaded with hay to Eastern Washington.
Buddy Hamilton said the donations, which included 163 round hay bales and more than 400 small square bales, were provided by farms in Bow, Stanwood, Camano Island, Clinton and Coupeville.
She said the donations went to three ranches and to the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, where some displaced animals were being held. She said she connected with OkanDogs, a dog rescue nonprofit in Okanogan County that is helping with wildfire relief, for the names and addresses of farms in need.
On Saturday, seven more semi-trucks left Skagit County to deliver more hay. Four trucks included donations raised locally, and three were set to pick up hay in Moses Lake.
One Skagit County resident went above and beyond in delivering hay to farmers in need. Buddy Hamilton said Toby Knutzen, of Double K Farms of Burlington, rented a semi-truck for two weeks to make 11 trips and deliver a total of 460,000 pounds of hay.
Buddy Hamilton said other area residents that helped transport hay included Chris Turner, Chris Tarte, Mark Sem, Chuck Ashe, David Russell, Aaron Stacey, Jay Harvey and Bob Engle.
Trucks were donated by Parish Trucking, Rob Graham Trucking, Tarte Trucking and Vista View Trucking, and trailers were provided by Olmsted Transportation. Sierra Pacific Industries donated a truck and a staging area, and Janicki Industries a truck.
Buddy Hamilton said she intends to raise more donations and coordinate more deliveries. In addition to hay and animal feed, items such as saddles, horse blankets, dog and cat food, are also needed.
“It’s always been a passion of mine to help people in need and animals,” she said. “... I would want someone to help me if I needed help.”
Donations can be sent to or dropped off at Skagit Bay Ranch, 18244 Sam Bell Road.