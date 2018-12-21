KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency announced Dec. 14 that the agency has approximately $9.2 million in the bank for disbursement to qualified applicants due to this past summer’s drought.
The agency will disburse the money to those qualified applicants for land idling, groundwater pumping, as well as to offset power costs related to the drought in the basin.
“The water’s all been delivered,” said Nathan Ratliff, who serves as attorney for the KPDRA. “Now we’re at the point of making decisions regarding how it (the aid) is going to be paid out.”
Checks for reimbursement will likely be sent out starting in late January, pending approval by members of the board at its next meeting.
Sacramento-based MBK Engineers reviewed 400 applications from Klamath Project irrigators, ranging from 5 acres to more than 900-acre parcels of land. A total of 15,703 acres are scheduled for reimbursement, according to MBK Engineers.
Board members tabled approval of some applicants to discern the process moving forward. Out of fairness, the board also denied all applications submitted after the deadline.
The firm also fielded applications that reference a total $962,400 in power expenses.
Bill Ganong, who serves as a paralegal for the KPDRA, made the announcement regarding current funding levels for the KPDRA.
“As of this morning, there is $9,501,476.64 in your bank account,” Ganong said.
“So, funding’s completed.”
Of that $9.5 million, $9,168,000 is available for funding, due to payments to MBK Engineers.
Other expenses include reimbursements by the KPDRA will be made to irrigation districts and Klamath Water Users Association for contributions it has made.