BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana exports more than $1 billion in agricultural products annually, helping generate revenue of about $68 million for Gallatin County farmers.
Because agriculture drives the state’s economy, the Trump administration’s foreign policy, which has left some farmers struggling, is worrying politicians and industry officials.
Farmers’ concerns began last year when the U.S. imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese imports, citing national security issues and unfair trade practices. China immediately responded with tariffs on U.S. goods.
At about the same time, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, prompting several countries to place retaliatory tariffs on a wide range of U.S. agricultural products, negatively impacting farmers in Montana and Gallatin County.
“China and the U.S. get a lot of the focus, but under all that is the problem in Japan that needs to be addressed quickly and might be more of a concern for Montana farmers,” said Collin Watters, executive vice president of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, referring to the United States’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership about two years ago.
Without the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Montana no longer has preferential trade access to Japan, one of its most important markets for its largest exports, wheat and cattle. Once the United States left the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the other participating countries decided to negotiate a new trade deal among themselves. That deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, gives them better access to Japan than the United States.
As part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Japanese government has twice reduced markups for participating countries, with the most recent round implemented on Monday. It is likely Japan will continue to reduce member-country markups, which will harm Montana farmers, Watters said.
“By this summer, we’ll see the effects of stepping out of the TPP and not being part of the new CPTPP,” he added. “It took us years to develop our trade relationships with Japan and trade negotiations take time, so I don’t see how the administration could solve this problem before it starts affecting Montana farmers.”
The tariffs and the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership have already hurt Montana. The state’s exports of hard red spring wheat — a high-quality, lucrative crop — to China have collapsed. At the same time, farmers are worried exports to Japan will decline soon as reduced markups for the state’s main competitors take effect, according to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
“There are a lot of ripple effects from these policies, which are hard to estimate, but there has been impact and will continue to be,” Watters said.
Montana farmers have been successful in diverting their products to new markets, particularly in Asia. Even so, Montana wheat and barley farmers have lost $150 million in revenue due to the Trump administration’s trade policies, according to research from the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
“It’s making it really hard to break even this year,” said Lyle Benjamin, president of the Montana Grain Growers Association. “We’re looking at a year where we are not only not going to break even, but we might not be able to pay the bills.”
In July, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion in financial assistance to farmers to address tariffs’ negative impacts. The package included up to $10 billion of direct payments to producers of soybeans, corn, cotton, sorghum, wheat, hogs, dairy, sweet cherries and almonds. The package also included $1.2 billion to help offset farmers’ lost export revenue and $200 million to expand foreign markets, both of which help Montana farmers.
Benjamin said some Montana wheat farmers received 14 cents per bushel through the package, but tariffs and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership have cost them about $1.40 per bushel.
“We have been significantly impacted by the magnitude and duration of these policies, so we are advocating for a quick agreement with Japan on the TPP and a quick end to negotiations with China,” he said. “But it doesn’t feel like there is quite the urgency in Washington, D.C., as there is on Montana farms.”
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines has urged a quick resolution of the trade dispute with China that addresses the Asian country’s theft of intellectual property and its threats to U.S. national security without harming farmers. He told the Chronicle in March that he is optimistic the two countries will resolve their dispute soon. The two countries have been talking on-and-off for the last year, and the most recent round of negotiations occurred this week.
In the long term, Daines worries that even if the United States and China agree to a deal, Montana markets will struggle to rebound.
“When you lose those markets you fight so hard for, it’s hard to get them back,” he said.
He also is advocating for the Trump administration to renegotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Like Daines, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a Big Sandy farmer, has been vocal about the impacts of the Trump administration’s foreign policy on the state’s agricultural industry. If the tariffs continue and if the United States doesn’t negotiate trade agreements to replace the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he foresees an increase in farm bankruptcies, which could devastate the state’s rural economies.
“I think from the president’s perspective, he is correct when he says that China has been stealing technology and doing some bad things. … The problem with tariffs (is) we pay them in both directions, and you combine that with pushing some of our allies away in Europe and not being part of (the) TPP all together,” said Tester, a Democrat, in a recent interview. “Right now, you give me a crop that can be raised in this country that will make some money and we’ll plant it in Montana.”
Realistically, he said there is little Congress can do to rectify the situation because lawmakers have increasingly transferred power to the president regarding trade and appropriations. As a result, all lawmakers can do is make their position clear to Trump administration officials and press them to shift policy and open additional markets.
Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte also has spoken out about the effects of tariffs on the state and has called for the Trump administration to reach a resolution quickly.
Although some industry officials and politicians are speaking out about the impacts of the Trump administration’s policies on the state, Montana State University economics professor Vincent Smith cautioned that the impacts on local farmers are difficult to quantify and may be overblown.
“The impacts of withdrawal (from the Trans-Pacific Partnership) are fairly modest, but you won’t necessarily hear that from the farming sector,” he said. “In terms of impacts on farmers in Montana, there is some uncertainty about future access, but the short-run impacts on the prices farmers are getting is relatively modest. … Association is not causation, and so where we have seen moderation in prices, there is a tendency to say that must be related to the trade problems whereas other factors may be much more important.”
In terms of tariffs, he said it can be hard to get a clear picture of the impacts on specific commodities in Montana or in Gallatin County, but that overall, it’s clear the they have negatively affected the U.S. economy.
As trade talks with China continue and with uncertainty over whether the Trump administration will renegotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it’s unclear what the overall benefit or cost of these policies will be for the state’s farmers.
“We’re already seeing China and the U.S. saying let’s go back to square one, and it’s not obvious anything has changed with regards to Chinese intellectual property theft or China paying royalties associated with U.S. intellectual property,” Smith said. “If we just go back to where we were, which is better than where we are, but we’ve imposed a bunch of costs in the short-run, … it probably hasn’t worked very well and that’s the long-run history of trade wars — They don’t work out well.”
As with the trade talks, understanding the effects of leaving the Trans-Pacific Partnership is about waiting and seeing what happens.
“For now, dropping out of the TPP at the margins may have had some effects, but longer run may be a different story,” Smith said. “And longer run hasn’t happened yet.”