A series of bills that would change Montana’s trapping requirements and expand opportunities to kill wolves are making their way through the legislature.
The legislation ranges from a bill that would make trapping education mandatory for some Montana residents to a bill draft that would permit the killing of wolves without a license year-round.
On Thursday, the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee held a hearing on House Bill 225, which is sponsored by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls. The bill would lengthen Montana’s wolf trapping season by a month. It would also allow the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to adjust wolf trapping season dates in different wolf management units based on regional recommendations.
While proponents of the bill claimed it would help reduce wolf populations in areas where they are too high, opponents said it could result in the accidental killing or maiming of other animal species, like grizzly bears. Some opponents added that wolves could be an important management tool for preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease — an always-fatal disease among ungulates — across the state.
House Bill 138, also sponsored by Fielder, would remove a requirement that phone numbers be listed on snare tags. An identification number would still have to be placed on the tag. The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee held a hearing on the bill on Jan. 21.
Jim Buell, president of the Montana Trappers Association, said removing the phone number requirement would prevent harassment to the snare owner.
Shelley Coldiron, a Montana resident, said the phone number is needed because the average citizen does not know how to release a trap. “They are built to hold onto that animal until the trapper who owns it comes and lets it out,” she said.
The bill passed out of committee on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 60, sponsored by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman,would require some resident trappers to take a trapper education course. The Senate Fish and Game Committee held a hearing on the bill on Jan. 12.
Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Association, said a mandatory trapper education program will demonstrate that trappers are committed to conservation. Trapping management is scientifically-based, and regulated trapping can benefit wildlife and people, he said.
Matt Leow, speaking on behalf of the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said his organization supports the requirement.
“As users of our wild land and resource heritage, we must be safe, knowledgeable, skilled and responsible,” he said. “The citizens of the state expect this from us as recreationists.”
KC York of Trap Free Montana said her organization supports mandatory trapper education, but opposes Flowers’ bill because it bases education exemptions on age rather than experience.
“As written, a 30-year-old with a decade of extensive trapping experience would have to take the course, whereas someone 38 years old with no experience would not,” she said. “They could set countless injurious and deadly traps and snares.”
Michael Roddewig, a marten trapper, said the trapper education requirement would be “arbitrary and unjustifiable,” as a person with no trapping experience could set up traps. He recommended that the committee adopt a clause grandfathering experienced trappers into the system.
Other bills affecting trapping requirements and management of wolves are still awaiting hearings or being drafted.
House Bill 224, sponsored by Fielder, would allow licensed trappers to snare wolves. A House Fish, Wildlife and Parks hearing on that bill is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Other bill drafts requested by Fielder would increase wolf harvest quotas, add wolf hunting licenses to big game combination licenses and permit the hunting of wolves at night. Those drafts have not yet been introduced.
Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, has requested bill drafts that would further weaken restrictions on wolf hunting and trapping.
One bill would change the classification of the gray wolf from “a species in need of management” to a “predatory wild animal.” This means wolves could be hunted without a license like coyotes and red foxes.
The bill would repeal laws establishing the state’s wolf management account, reporting by the state on wolf management and use of radio-tracking collars to monitor packs. It would eliminate resident and nonresident wolf hunting licenses and allow wolves to be killed year-round.
Montana’s gray wolves were federally protected under the Endangered Species Act until 2008, when they were delisted. Brown’s bill would repeal the state’s wolf management process following the delisting.
A second bill draft requested by Brown would authorize reimbursement for trapping or hunting wolves. This means it would be legal for people to pay hunters or trappers to kill wolves.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Sen. Pat Flowers represents the Helena area.