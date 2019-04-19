ELLENSBURG, Wash. — There’s nothing that speaks more to a third-grader’s heart than a big green John Deere tractor.
Third graders from all over the Kittitas County stared in awe at a harvesting tractor as tall as a house and learned about farming culture at the 18th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the county fairgrounds April 9 in Ellensburg.
Even in a farming community like Ellensburg, not all students have a knowledge about the agriculture industry and the necessities needed to bring food to the tables of everyday Americans. Agriculture Appreciation Day organizers see the annual event as an opportunity to help broaden the community’s understanding of the farming industry.
About 400 third-graders learned what it takes to farm and ranch in Kittitas County. At featured stations students explored aspects of cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, hay and grain production, irrigation, water and soil conservation, weed control and more.
Schools participating this year were Mount Stuart, Lincoln, Valley View, Kittitas, Thorp, Cle Elum-Roslyn and Easton elementary schools, and Ellensburg Christian School.
“Kids and people in this valley don’t have any connection to agriculture anymore,” said Mark Crowley, of the Kittitas County Conservation District. “So it was a way to get kids interested to teach them about where their food comes from and what’s going on outside of the city limits in the agricultural base that we have in the valley.”
Crowley said not only is ag day a way to educate students, but it also shows students how farmers are making their living.
Students had the opportunity to listen to Ellensburg High School FFA students talk about the county’s timothy hay industry and had the chance to pet animals like baby pigs, sheep and rabbits at learning stations on livestock in the Bloom Pavilion.
Wendy Mee, with Kittitas Conservation District, ran a timothy hay station and talked to students about the various crops grown in the Kittitas Valley, explaining their origin story and why certain grains grow well in Washington state’s climate. Students eagerly listened to Mee speak about the origin story of wheat being discovered in a land then called Mesopotamia, now Iraq.
“These are the crops that we grow in the valley,” Mee, said. “If children drive around they can see what we are growing and understand why it grows well here and it’s also a big part of how many people in the valley makes a living.”
Last year Mee ended up recording all the crops that are grown in the Kittitas Valley for the USDA and was able to pass some of that knowledge over to students.
Mee hoped students walked away from her station not only excited they learned something new but that they understand agriculture is a huge component that makes up this valley and future generations impact the industry by choosing what jobs attract them.
“I want them to think about how one of the reasons we continue to grow timothy hay is because there’s a demand for it… and for them to feel that ‘Yeah, there is a future here,’ ” Mee said.