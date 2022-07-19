BIG SKY, Montana — Flower bouquets are beautiful, even if they’re made from noxious weeds.
That much was clear as participants lined tables at the Big Sky Farmers market with noxious weed bouquets earlier this month for the competition held by the Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance.
Bouquets were made from colorful weeds like purple spotted knapweed and musk thistle, and yellow common tansy, all of which are some of the most prevalent noxious weeds in Big Sky. Three judges — who evaluated submissions based on species, color harmony and aesthetics, and originality — picked a first, second and third place bouquet at the end of the night.
The noxious weed bouquet contest was only one event of the weeklong GISA wildflower festival in July, a celebration for native plants to raise awareness about invasive species in Montana.
This year is the first-ever wildflower festival for GISA. Jennifer Mohler, executive director of GISA, hopes to build on the momentum and make the festival an annual event, though funding is always a challenge, she said.
Mohler filled the sidewalk with wildflower chalk art outside the BASE community center during the event along with Megan Buecking of the Big Sky Arts Council. A rainbow of chalk illustrated a handful of different wildflowers and weeds and challenged viewers to spot the difference.
The wildflower festival was inspired by GISA’s noxious weed bouquet contest, which they have now held for three years. The inaugural year was 2020, when over 20 people entered weed bouquets into the competition.
“It was a hoot,” Mohler said.
Mohler said two fly-fishermen upset about the prolific spotted knapweed infiltrating the Gallatin Valley formed the alliance in 2004. Mohler has been the director since around 2013, she said, and is the nonprofit’s lone employee.
The goal of GISA is to protect the valley’s natural resources from invasive species. But noxious weed education “is always a hard sell,” Mohler said.
So GISA tries to highlight what people do care about, in order to get them to also care about noxious weeds, Mohler said. For example, people care about bighorn sheep, but noxious weeds are threatening their rangeland, so those who love bighorn sheep might also want to understand how invasive species hurt their habitat.
Educating people about invasive species through what they already care about — wildflowers — is the idea of July’s Big Sky Wildflower Festival.
Mohler said that once people are educated about invasive species, they start seeing noxious weeds everywhere.
“Once you see it, you can’t unsee it,” Mohler said.
The goal of GISA is to preserve Montana’s historic landscape of native plants. Development installs a non-native landscape, and essentially transforms ecosystems into food deserts for wildlife, Mohler said.
“Invasive species are like a silent cancer on the landscape,” Mohler said. They can be detrimental to ecosystem health, outcompeting native plants and harming insects, birds, and ecosystems as a whole. They contribute to a loss of biodiversity, and encourage over-watering and excessive pesticide and herbicide use.
Native plants, on the other hand, are already adapted to Montana’s dry, arid landscape, so they need less water and inputs like fertilizer and pesticide.
In 2019, GISA planted a native plant demonstration garden at the Historic Crail Ranch to showcase a collection of plants and pollinators native to Montana. The first growing season of the Crail Gardens was 2020.
A tour of the gardens was also part of the wildflower festival. It was an opportunity to educate people about how prolific and eye-catching native plants can be. It also helps people understand how native plants can help conserve water.
Mohler helped plant the Crail Gardens to show how beautiful native plants can be, she said. The garden, also in Big Sky, was home to a handful of bumblebees and butterflies flying around to pollinate the native flowers and grasses.
Mohler has yet to water the garden at all this season. Since the roots are now established, she uses drip irrigation, and will turn it on for an hour only once a week when she starts irrigating sometime this month.
The garden needs so little water because of the drought-adapted native plants.
“It’s minimal water for a really pretty landscape,” Mohler said.
Mohler added that for home gardeners, even if you don’t grow all native plants, a little can go a long way.
“One or two native plants are better than none,” Mohler said.