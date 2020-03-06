Addie Candib has yet to visit Idaho as Director of the American Farmland Trust’s (AFT) Pacific Northwest Region, but she knows that issues facing working lands in the Gem State are similar to those other areas of the country. Candib was recently hired to lead the Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit’s activities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, from the AFT office in Seattle.
American Farmland Trust coined the tagline, “No Farms, No Food.” Their national and regional work centers on the connection between the land, forward-looking farming practices, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. The organization combines on-the-ground projects with objective research, information and statistic on farmland preservation for farmers, landowners, policymakers, and effective advocacy.
“We (AFT) work on applying our national initiatives in a way that makes sense for a region and specific needs,” Candib says. “I see us building a stronger presence in Idaho, and anticipate we will hire an Idaho program coordinator in the next year. Idaho has pockets of farmland conversation that are extremely high. There is tremendous pressure. It is scary how fast farmland losses occur, and we know that the pace of response doesn’t keep up with conversion.”
Between 1992 and 2012, 31 million acres of U.S. farm and ranchlands were irreversibly lost from agricultural production – approximately 175 acres per hour. Most of this formerly productive ground has been consumed by urban and suburban sprawl enabled by poor land use planning and agricultural policies. This trend is not limited to urban areas: forty-one percent of these losses are in rural areas, often a consequence of the aging population of farmers and steep financial barriers to entry by young or new producers. At stake are critical resources for food production, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration, jobs and economic prosperity.
Consistent with national trends, data from the 2017 Ag census shows that Idaho's total farm acreage dropped from 11.8 million acres to 11.7 million between 2012 and 2017— a net loss of 100,000 acres. That is 1,666 acres every month - 55 acres per day - in Idaho alone, a rate certain to have accelerated in the three years since the census.
Candib notes that combating the issues and consequences of farmland loss requires mobilization and support from federal policymakers, farmers and landowners, local and state authorities, organizations and the public. She is encouraged by the new Farm, Ranch and Timber Issues Caucus in the Idaho legislature.
She adds, “I saw a quote from one the caucus members who said, ‘if you eat, you are involved in agriculture.’ There it is – why this work is important to everyone.”
Slowing the rate of farmland conversion requires more than common sense and alliances of stakeholders. It also requires solid data on which to build action plans.
The AFT is home to the Farmland Information Center (FIC), a project of American Farmland Trust (AFT) maintained on behalf of, and with support from, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The FIC is authorized by the federal Farmland Protection Policy Act (FPPA), the first federal law to address the loss of productive agricultural land to non-farm development. AFT and NRCS have worked together since 1994 to fulfill this requirement. The FIC is a free on-line resource for farmers, policy makers, landowners and advocates with reports, statistics and studies searchable by state. (https://farmlandinfo.org/info-for/)
The AFT also conducts in-house research. Candib says the latest edition of their report, “Farms Under Threat: The State of America’s Farmland” will be released in May. It will include state-level analysis of farmland conversion and effectiveness of state-level farmland protection policies. The AFT is also quantifying the economic and ecological benefits to regenerative agriculture and scaling up various stewardship practices, and creating a library of case studies.
“We – the AFT – want to stress that we are a coalition-builder and want to join those already working on these issues,” says Candib. “As we get more involved in Idaho, I hope we will develop new partnerships and will be a strong presence and resource for getting results on the ground. We should all want farmland in production, economic returns from regenerative stewardship practices, and young producers able to gain entry.”