In this July 25, 2007, file photo, the Bureau of Land Management gathers wild horses in the Black Mountain and Hardtrigger Herd Management Areas in the Owyhee Mountains southeast of Marsing, Idaho. Acting Wild Horse and Burro Program Division Chief Bruce Rittenhouse of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says there are too many wild horses on public lands, and potential solutions include new sterilization methods, aggressive adoption efforts and holding more horses in corrals.