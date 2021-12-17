KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — The aptly named Lakeside Farms, on the southeastern shore of Upper Klamath Lake, has regularly produced more than 300 acres of grain and potatoes since the World War II era.
Soon, the land will start growing birds and fish, too.
Once part of a fringe wetland complex that spanned thousands of acres of what’s now the Wocus Road and Shady Pine areas, the mix of land and water that became Lakeside was diked and drained in the early 20th century.
Hanks Marsh, now part of the Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, is all that remains of the ancient wetland, once a haven for millions of waterfowl and young fish.
But now, a slender 70 acres of the reclaimed land has begun a transformation back to its original state. Spiky tips of tule, cattail and bulrush peek above the surface of the shallow water, separated by deep, meandering channels. Excavators have perforated the dike that once bisected the wetland into disconnected mounds, which will eventually become island homes for willows and resting areas for ducks and geese.
Karl Wenner, one of five partners who own the land, said a recent duck count yielded as much as 10,000 individual birds using the wetland. That’s about half the ducks counted at the same time on the entire Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, which is critically dry.
“There’s some hope in all this,” Wenner said. “It’s been pretty bleak all the way around, whether you like ducks or you like potatoes, and certainly if you like suckers. This is an effort to change that.”
To an extent, Lakeside Farms was required to do this — or something like it — which would help it meet the total maximum daily load (TMDL) requirements for Upper Klamath Lake. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality established the requirements nearly 20 years ago, requiring all residents in the lake’s drainage area to come up with plans to reduce nutrient levels in water they discharge into the lake.
For Upper Klamath Lake’s shoreline farms, which were mostly reclaimed wetlands that flood irrigate in the fall and winter and pump the nutrient-rich water back into the lake in the spring and summer, that meant changing irrigation practices or installing treatment wetlands that could intercept nitrogen and phosphorus before it could enter the lake.
Lakeside is wet by default. Even without pumping water in from the lake, fields still flood through seeps and springs located throughout the farm’s footprint. Wenner, a retired surgeon and longtime Klamath Basin conservationist, said the farmer who leases the land wanted to keep flood irrigation part of the picture, especially considering how hard it is to keep water off the property.
“It wants to be part of the lake, because it used to be,” Wenner said.
To comply with the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s enforcement of the TMDL, landowners have met with various restoration partners over the years to identify projects limiting agricultural runoff. Leigh Ann Vradenburg, project manager of the Klamath Watershed Partnership, said Lakeside provided a perfect opportunity to try out a hypothesis: Can birds, fish and farming coexist all at once, on the same plot of land?
“I want to see this kind of holistic approach to this project. I don’t want to dry it out and put in center pivots and get rid of water pumping that way,” she remembered thinking. “From the get-go, it was like everything but the kitchen sink.”
Vradenburg got a grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to do initial scoping and technical investigations. The rest of the funding came in spring 2020, with an $11 million federal windfall for Klamath restoration activities secured by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).
That allowed Vradenburg and Wenner to bring in Dustin Taylor, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners Program, to work on the design for a treatment wetland that can also provide valuable waterfowl habitat. Thanks to the federal appropriation, USFWS then provided the bulk of the funding to bring it to life. The project broke ground late last year.
“It’s mimicking, we hope to some degree, what was here historically,” Wenner said.
Taylor formulated the structure of the 70-acre strip they decided on, deciding where open water channels would separate floating islands of wetland vegetation. He then replumbed the rest of the farm to direct all runoff into the wetland, where plants will happily absorb the nutrients and, ideally, sequester them before the water is pumped back into the lake. Meanwhile, the nutrients will naturally fuel the growth of duck food.
“This property’s really had sustained duck use for almost a month and a half or two months,” Taylor said. “It’s been really fun to watch — usually with projects, the response isn’t that quick.”
The integration of waterfowl habitat on agricultural lands, whether rotating or permanent, isn’t new. In fact, when there’s water available, it happens throughout the Klamath Project and on leaselands in Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges.
But what’s unique is the addition of a small pond adjacent to the wetland, which will host roughly 500 endangered suckers come spring.
The pond also contains a mix of deep water and shallow wetland, which will give juvenile C’waam and Koptu the habitat they need to grow and avoid predators. The young fish will arrive from one of the larger cohorts raised at the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery, USFWS’s hatchery operation on Lower Klamath Lake Road run in partnership with Klamath Project farmer Tracey Liskey and former aquarium fish farmer Ron Barnes.
Until it’s expanded over the coming years, the hatchery doesn’t have the space to accommodate larger juveniles, who still may not be old enough to weather the water quality swings of Upper Klamath Lake. Lakeside Farms will pick up the baton, raising the suckers until they’re old enough to be released into the wild.
Adam Johnson, acting field supervisor for the Klamath Falls Fish and Wildlife Office, said the Lakeside project is an example of how other properties could integrate species to everyone’s benefit.
“We’re really grateful for the opportunity that the landowners at Lakeside have given us to showcase a project that provides mutual benefit to species and ag producers,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the pond will be fed by an existing spring on the property and that there is currently no set timeline for when the fish would be released back into the wild. Each fish will be tagged to allow biologists to track their movements and survival in the lake.
“The biologists are pretty confident that they’ll do well in this,” Wenner said, adding that the Klamath Tribes are also on board and, down the road, may even introduce some of their own hatchery’s juveniles into one of Lakeside’s other permanently flooded areas.
Working with USFWS gave Lakeside the flexibility to host the suckers. They’re being considered an experimental population, allowing for more wiggle room under take provisions of the Endangered Species Act.
Wenner said the project wouldn’t have been possible without a dizzying array of partners, including USFWS, OWEB, ODA, ODEQ, the Oregon Department of State Lands, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Everyone was kept in the loop throughout the design and construction to ensure they were satisfied with the project’s goals and progress.
“This is very much a collaborative thing where everyone had their two cents in,” he said. “We really looked hard at how to make this work.”
Vradenburg said it’s crucial to keep up with the project even after it’s completed, especially since similar efforts around the lake have failed in previous years in part because landowners weren’t as involved in the conversation around design and maintenance. Even though TMDL requirements must be met, there’s a difference between a project that will provide mutual benefits for all parties involved and one that’s pushed onto the landowner.
Whereas some treatment wetlands around the lake were reincorporated back into farmland after landowners’ agreements with USFWS expired, Wenner said Lakeside’s owners have every intention of keeping this one in perpetuity.
“The coordination and collaboration with the landowners here was at an elevated level,” Vradenburg said. “We don’t want to just build this and say, ‘OK, we’re good,’ because at the end of the day that’s not going to satisfy everybody.”
Of course, there were tradeoffs. Half the 70-acre wetland had been farmed, requiring Lakeside to take roughly 35 acres of grain out of production. But the funding from the project will help to partially offset that loss in revenue. Wenner said the farmer who leases the land had input every step of the way — the choice was either give up a small chunk of farmland or completely change the way the property would be irrigated. He chose the former.
Other programs exist to help further offset the cost of retiring some farmland, including a new Natural Resources Conservation Service initiative that pays farmers for maintaining wetlands on their property. It’s not eliminating agriculture outright: Essentially, farmers can be paid to grow fish and wildlife.
“Because we’ve given up some revenue, they do have programs to help us recoup that,” Wenner said. “I’d like to see those expanded so that all the farmers in the basin can do this kind of thing, and not just out of the goodness of their hearts — that it makes economic sense.”
Vradenburg said expanding those programs will be crucial for other landowners in the basin who want to incorporate wetlands, whether permanent or rotating, on their own properties.
“A lot of these guys, they’d like to see it, but it doesn’t pencil out for them to just cut off half of their farm to have a wetland,” she said.
By capturing the phosphorus from 350 acres of farmland and providing habitat for a few thousand birds and suckers, Lakeside Farms’ impact isn’t insignificant — but it’s certainly not a panacea for the Klamath. Wenner said the real accomplishment has been the involvement of a variety of partners, all of whom had their voices heard and were able to use water to satisfy multiple needs.
“It’s not going to solve the problem. It’s a nice piece, but what’s important about it is how we did it,” he said. “It was a very collaborative effort, and that’s what needs to happen across the basin.”
For Vradenburg, Lakeside also shows that restoration projects in the basin can and should aim to check multiple boxes. There simply isn’t enough water to allocate to fish, birds and farms if they’re all confined to separate areas; a single piece of land needs to fulfill more than one role just like the watershed’s wetlands do naturally.
“We look for one-answer kind of things, and this shows that there’s a way to meet multiple objectives,” she said.
To make a real difference, Wenner envisions a litany of projects like this implemented throughout the Klamath Basin, where the quacking of ducks, humming of tractors and splashing of suckers can all be heard next to each other. With funding and support from a variety of partners and a valued seat at the table for landowners, he said the pieces are all there — they just need to be connected.
“We can’t go back to 1860 and we can’t restore the same ecosystem that we had, but we can make it rhyme,” Wenner said. “And to make it rhyme, you’ve got to have wetlands.”