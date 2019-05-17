MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — At the Washington Head Start Center, 4-year-old Kaesius Molnar and his classmates are learning about fruits and vegetables — where they come from, how they grow and how they taste.
“They know these plants from the bottom up,” said Patti Banes, manager of the Washington Head Start site. “They know right where they come from, and that you shouldn’t pick them when they’re green.”
The Head Start center located on the Washington Elementary School grounds in Mount Vernon — and seven others in Island and Skagit counties — are incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into their curriculum thanks in part to a new partnership with the Washington State University Skagit County Extension.
The Harvest for Healthy Kids project is designed to excite young children — and their parents — about fresh, local produce, said Shannon Bachtel, the extension center’s Nourishing Our Early Learners project coordinator.
The project connects people, especially youths, with produce grown at local farms, such as Viva Farms in Burlington.
“Part of our mission is to supply and provide organic food to our community,” said Steve Crider, Farm to School lead for Viva Farms. “Exposing kids early to a variety of food and colors and stuff they may not get at home helps make them healthy eaters for life.”
Each month, a new fruit or vegetable is highlighted — from potatoes to beets, Bachtel said.
The monthly crop is then taken to the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon, where high school students from around the region turn it into a healthy dish, such as an apple and beet salad.
“It’s to show kids that you can have snacks that are good,” said Burlington-Edison High School student Melody Corona.
Corona said the high school students in the ProStart Culinary Arts Program at the academy have already made black bean salsa, coleslaw, roasted asparagus, turnip fries, and cinnamon-roasted butternut squash.
“They’re all very colorful, too,” said Mount Vernon High School student Mattea Becera, 18.
The readiness with which the high school students have embraced the project is a bonus, Bachtel said.
“It’s so fun to hear that even the high school students are learning so much in the process,” Bachtel said.
After they’re done making the food, the high school students then pack it up for transport to the Head Start centers.
“Our goal is to find any opportunity to expose our children to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Brandy MacFarland, Skagit/Islands Head Start and ECEAP program manager for Health Safety and Nutrition.
Parents and guardians, especially those on a fixed income, may be less inclined to buy fresh fruits and vegetables — especially ones they don’t know whether their child likes — and instead rely on nonperishables such as canned or boxed foods, she said.
“What better way to get them to purchase things if their kids are coming home and saying, ‘Guess what I tried?’” MacFarland said.
It also teaches students about seasonality, MacFarland said. When fruits and vegetables are out of season, they are more expensive.
The younger children learn how the plant grows, plant their own, and even use them for arts and crafts, Banes said.
“It really lends itself to a lot of different types of exploration,” Banes said.
When the produce of the month was potatoes, the students used the potatoes as stamps, learned to sprout their own, tasted different varieties and learned how to mash them, Banes said.
When the produce was asparagus, not only did the students try it roasted and in soup, they also used the stalks as paint brushes.
The students are so excited about some of the produce that the center installed its own planting beds so students can grow their own produce. Banes is currently stocking up on seeds the students can grow in the fall and winter.
“They’re growing the vegetables that we’ve had because they’re so interested,” she said.
Once a month, the food samples made by the high school students as well as recipe cards are handed out to the students and their parents.
“For some of our parents, they may have never ever seen these vegetables,” Banes said. “Hopefully the impact will be we’ll have healthier kids and adults.”
Sometimes, the parents also get to take seeds home to plant with their children, Banes said.
April Assink said he son Riley Raitz can hardly wait to eat the rainbow carrots and kale the family planted after trying them at the center.
“He asks me every day, ‘Can I eat it yet?’” she said.
Since her son has been exposed to extra fruits and vegetables at the center, he’s more interested in learning about fruits and vegetables and eating them, she said.
“He’s more apt to want to try the things and he wants to learn,” Assink said. “We get to learn about really healthy food from our kids.”