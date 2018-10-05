BURLINGTON, Wash. — Five-year-old Brooke Frankhouser squealed as a tiny pumpkin soared through the air at the 15th annual Burlington Harvest and Pumpkin Pitch on Saturday.
“Last year the pumpkins scared me, but this year I like it,” she said, beaming.
Brooke’s little brother Zachary chimed in from across the picnic table.
“The pumpkins go splat,” the 2-year-old said before dissolving into giggles.
Just then, another pumpkin zoomed across the field at Skagit River Park, crashing down hundreds of feet away from where it was launched.
The impressive range was achieved by the Gladiator Gourd Girls — one of the five trebuchet teams in this year’s Pumpkin Pitch competition, and the only all-female team in the event’s 15-year history.
The brains behind the 6-foot-tall machine are 13-year-old Girl Scouts Melissa Fifer, Kylie West and Jenna Snyder, who came back this year after taking home second place in their division and the People’s Choice Award in 2017.
Fifer said their trebuchet — a type of catapult that uses the energy of a falling counterweight to launch objects — took about six months to research, design and build, all with little help from adults.
The girls began their research last year by testing out various measurements, such as arm length and counterweight, using a computer simulation. From there, Fifer and West constructed one scale model, while Snyder constructed another.
When the two models were brought together, the girls decided to implement Fifer and West’s arm ratio and base, and Snyder’s A-frame, outriggers and aiming trough, into their final design.
This year, the girls added a new, sturdier firing pin, which locks their projection angle, making for a more precise and powerful launch.
Back at the picnic table, the Frankhousers continued to marvel at the flying gourds.
Brooke and Zachary’s mom Jennifer Frankhouser said she brought her family back to the festival because it was free and family-oriented.
In addition to soaring pumpkins, the event boasted pony rides, zucchini car races, giant inflatables and a horse-drawn wagon shuttle.
“It’s a great thing,” the kids’ grandma, June Tallman, said. “And it’s nice to see the kids having so much fun.”