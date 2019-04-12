BLM to host wild horse adoption in Wyo.
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (RM) — The Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse Holding Facility will host an adoption event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Saturday in Rock Springs.
The BLM will offer approximately 60 wild horses during the adoption, including mares, geldings and weanlings. The horses were gathered in 2018 in the Green Mountain and Stewart Creek herd management areas.
The BLM launched a new wild horse adoption incentive program in early March, making qualified adopters eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. Titling normally occurs one year from the adoption date. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption including those at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website. Through the new incentive program, adopters will only pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal, according to the BLM.
To learn more, go to www.blm.gov/WHB or www.blm.gov/wyoming.
Nev. resumes mustang fertility control
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state of Nevada is resuming a fertility control project for a herd of free-roaming horses south and east of Reno in a new agreement with the same mustang protection group that filed suit last year when the state pulled out of a similar deal.
Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott announced the new agreement Tuesday with the American Wild Horse Campaign.
Ott said she looks forward to working with the group in their shared goal of a sustainable, long-term solution for managing the more than 2,000 state-owned, estray horses in the Virginia Range.
The California-based group and Cynthia Ashe of Silver Springs filed suit last April to block what they said would be "a giveaway of a valuable and cherished Nevada asset" after the state canceled their existing agreement and tried unsuccessfully to sell the animals.
Wyoming gov. signs hemp bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law a measure that puts Wyoming on a viable path for industrial hemp production.
The legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Bunky Loucks, of Casper, allows for hemp to be grown in the state, along with the production and sale of hemp-based products, including ones containing CBD oil.
Loucks said the ability to grow hemp will be an immense benefit to the agricultural community.
The growing market for industrial hemp, and the potential for the state to become a manufacturing hub for hemp-derived products, could provide growers with a new cash crop.
Christine Bekes, of Powell Economic Partnership, said the measure could be a major boon to Wyoming's economy.