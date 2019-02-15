Winter storms kill 1,600 Yakima Valley cows
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A series of winter storms that have pounded the state of Washington this week are blamed for killing about 1,600 dairy cows in the Yakima Valley.
The Yakima Valley Dairy Farmers Association blames cold temperatures and winds gusting to 80 mph for the cow deaths.
KIMA-TV said dairy farmers are preparing for more winter storms by adding extra bedding to insulate areas for cows to lie down, adding extra feed, and thawing water troughs with hot water.
Dairy farmer Alyssa Haak of Prosser, Wash., said they are stacking straw bales to create windbreaks for cows.
Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency because of the storms, which farmers are hoping will lead to further assistance.
Utah officials mull sites for two solar farms
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (TL) — Two solar farms could be coming to northern Box Elder County, after county staffers have started the process of creating project areas that could receive county tax increment financing once they start producing renewable solar energy.
County Economic Development Director Mitch Zundel presented a survey resolution to the county commission Jan. 16, which he said “encourages staff to move forward creating the first steps of a project area.”
He said there are two potential projects. One, called Project Rocket Solar, would be in the Howell area near Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems. The other, dubbed Project Steel Solar, would be located in Plymouth near Nucor Steel.
While it’s still early in the process and details remain to be worked out, officials are excited about the possibility of producing clean energy in the county.
“It’s exciting,” Commissioner Jeff Scott said. “There’s talk about more renewable energy, and this is a good start, especially by these two companies that are energy intensive.”
Zundel said tax increment financing could be set up for the projects through the county Redevelopment Agency, which would allow taxing entities within the project area to capture additional dollars as the projects grow.
Requests for proposals are currently out and open, and Zundel said several companies and organizations have expressed interest in providing consulting work on the projects.
Late storms save W. Mont. snowpack
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — Late January storms saved the Gallatin River basin from dismal snowpack levels, but there is still a lot of time before the water season ends, according to the National Resources and Conservation Service.
“Seventeen days. That’s how long the snowmobilers and skiers in the Gallatin River basin had to wait after the New Year started for favorable storm patterns to play out and drop snow in the Gallatin River basin,” water specialist Lucas Zukiewicz said in a release.
The basin squeaked by last month with snowpack levels 106 percent of normal and 132 percent of last year, according to the agency. Mountains rimming the Gallatin Valley are leading the way with both the Hyalite and Bridger ranges at 126 percent of average. Further south, the Upper Gallatin area is 86 percent of average. All three areas are above reported levels this time last year.
There’s still time to make up the southern snowpack, Zukiewicz said.
“Spring is the time when we are climatologically favored to have our biggest snow months, so the deficits in the headwaters could be made up if favorable weather patterns (storms approaching from the southwest) make an appearance this spring,” he wrote.
The Madison River basin is 85 percent of average, and the Jefferson River basin is 91 percent of average.
Ex-dairy farm owner pays $20K to water project
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The former owner of a dairy farm in southern Washington state has agreed to pay $20,000 to a drinking water project to settle a federal lawsuit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported a federal judge signed off last month on the settlement that requires the money from the former operator of Snipes Mountain Dairy to go to the water project operated by the local CARE organization.
CARE and Friends of Toppenish Creek sued the dairy in Outlook in April 2017, claiming it violated the Clean Water Act for discharging effluent into streams and the Yakima River.
The former dairy operator has denied any wrongdoing.
The water project provides free testing of rural domestic wells in areas near dairies and concentrated animal feeding operations.
Ore. bill gives more for youth programs
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Oregon House this week would increase funding into Future Farmers of America programs around the state.
The measure from Rep. Greg Barreto, a Republican from Pendleton, would allot more money for students to attend statewide and national events to build their FFA resumes and develop their skills.
The East Oregonian reported that House Bill 2444 would also secure $600,000 in grant money from the Oregon Department of Education to fund extra-duty contracts for agricultural science and technology teachers, and for FFA teachers.
Researcher: Wolf numbers greater than estimates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A University of Washington researcher says the number of wolves in the state is likely higher than thought.
Samuel Wasser conducted a two-year wolf study using scat-sniffing dogs.
He said his dogs detected 95 wolves in one area of Stevens and Pend Oreille counties during the 2016-17 season. The state wildlife department a year ago estimated there were a minimum of 122 wolves statewide.
Wasser said it's possible Washington's population of wolves is closer to 200 animals. He presented his findings to a state Senate committee last week.
State wolf managers also spoke to the committee. They said protections, available habitat and a suitable prey base are facilitating a "wave of recovery" among wolves in Washington.
The animals were all but wiped out in the state early in the last century.
Owner of missing Nev. horse drops suit
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada woman who claims a neighboring tribe stole her horse during a roundup last month has dropped her lawsuit because she's convinced the horse had already been sold to a slaughterhouse in Mexico.
A federal judge in Reno canceled a hearing scheduled Monday on Colleen Westlake's suit after the woman who lives in Palomino Valley north of the city withdrew the litigation.
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du earlier extended a protective order preventing the slaughter of the horse named Lady that has been missing since the tribal roundup in early January. The judge signed an order late Friday dismissing the lawsuit.
Horse advocates investigating the whereabouts of Lady and as many as 270 horses that were taken told the Reno Gazette Journal that they had discovered evidence the animals already had been shipped from Nevada and likely already transported to Mexico for slaughter.
Researchers warn of damage from invasive mussels
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Researchers are warning that invasive mussels could cost Montana’s economy more than $230 million per year in three key economic sectors: recreation, infrastructure and irrigation.
The Montana Invasive Species Council commissioned the study by the University of Montana Flathead Biological Station.
The Flathead Beacon reports that the study released this week only examined a percentage of the total economic impact that invasive mussels could have on the state.
Council chair Bryce Christiaens said mussels can cover boat launches and beaches and cause damage to the state’s ecosystems and infrastructure.
State wildlife officials have been trying to prevent invasive mussel species from being introduced to the state since 2005. Larvae were found at Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs in 2016 but so far no adult mussels have been found in Montana.
Wyoming rancher reappointed to beef board
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming rancher has been re-appointed to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of Irv Petsch, of Meridan, to a second term this past week.
The Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board is commonly referred to as the Cattlemen's Beef Board. The board has 100 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products.
The board oversees collection of the $1-per-head beef checkoff assessed on domestic and imported cattle as well as the collection of the $1-per-head equivalent on imported beef and beef products.
Petsch also serves on the board's executive committee.
Petsch was born and raised in Meriden on the ranch where he now operates a commercial feedlot and cow-calf business.