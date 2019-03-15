23 sheep killed in likely wolf attack in Ore.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials say 23 sheep were killed in a probable wolf attack in southwestern Oregon.
A USDA Wildlife Services specialist with the USDA found the dead sheep on a private pasture in Curry County. Some of the animals were found partially consumed.
An investigation found the attack was "consistent with a wolf attack," though there wasn't enough evidence to differentiate between a wolf and a domestic dog.
The attack comes as federal wildlife officials lift protections for gray wolves. States will manage the animals, which are despised by farmers and ranchers. Oregon, California and Washington have so far banned hunting them.
Man saves barnyard animals from Utah fire
(HJ)— A Cache County, Utah, man who was awakened early March 6 by the popping and crackling of a fire burning just outside of his home created some alarm when his wife could not find him right away as she was preparing to evacuate the home.
Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said it appeared that a heat lamp used inside the barn started a fire, and the structure was fully engulfed in flames when the homeowner woke up at about 4:25 a.m.
The man ran out to the barn, located just 30 feet away from his home, to rescue the animals that were either inside the structure or penned up adjacent to the barn.
“He saved everything but the chickens,” Winn said, including the ducks, goats, their babies, a pig and a horse.
However, while he was out taking care of the animals, his wife feared he had run into the barn but was unable to verify his safety for nearly 20 minutes, as the trees around the barn caught on fire and the flames threatened to spread to the home.
Winn said there are no fire hydrants in the area so several fire departments responded. The fire was knocked down by 5 a.m. and was contained to a portion of the barn. Winn said in addition to the animals, it contained saddles and tack, antlers, and some collectible farm equipment. The total loss is expected to be about $25,000.
Agritourism meet and greet is Saturday
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (H&N) — Rural Klamath Connects, Gold Dust and Walker Farms, Discover Klamath and Travel Oregon are hosting the second annual Agr-tourism Meet and Greet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event is open to all farmers, ranchers and producers in the Klamath Basin who are interested in getting involved in agritourism. It is free.
The event will include educational tours of four different Basin producers showcasing how they got involved in agri-tourism, a hosted luncheon with a keynote agri-tourism speaker, and the opportunity to meet and network with other area farmers, ranchers and producers interested in agritourism.
The event will start at the Merrill Civic Center at 365 W. Front St. and transportation will be provided by bus to each of the tour sites. Plan to meet at the Civic Center at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Patrick Lynch 541-882-1501 or Patrick@DiscoverKlamath.com.