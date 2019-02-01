Ranchers in standoff get grazing rights back
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The two Oregon ranchers whose conviction for intentionally setting fires on public land sparked a weeks-long standoff with anti-federal government protesters at a remote wildlife refuge have had their grazing rights restored.
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, in one of his last actions before resigning, ordered the renewal of a 10-year grazing permit for Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son Steven Hammond, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports. The decision was dated Jan. 2, but it wasn’t sent out until this week.
“It’s been awhile in coming, but I’m happy to get our permit back,” Dwight Hammond Jr. said. “It is a relief.”
The Hammonds’ case was embraced by critics of federal land policy, who said local communities and states had too little control. But others, including environmentalists, said authorities were too accommodating of ranchers and other interests and urged the federal government to administer public lands for the widest possible uses.
Horse euthanized after skijoring injury
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A skijoring race in northwestern Montana was called off early after a horse was injured on the course and had to be euthanized.
The Daily Inter Lake reported the horse was injured Sunday at the World Invitational Skijoring races, which pair a horse and rider with a skier being pulled through a course. The event was being held at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish in conjunction with the Whitefish Winter Carnival.
Skijoring committee member Mike Righetti said the rider hit a turn too hard, and the horse stumbled and “rolled wrong.” The owner decided to euthanize the horse, and a vote was taken to end the races early.
Righetti said skijoring event organizers work hard to make the course safe, but the sport comes with a “known risk” of injury.
Judge prevents slaughter of horse
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a northern Nevada woman’s request for a court order to protect her horse after she says it was stolen during a tribal roundup and fears it could be headed for the slaughterhouse.
U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du issued a temporary restraining order in Reno on Thursday forbidding the slaughter of the horse named “Lady” owned by Colleen Westlake of neighboring Sparks.
Westlake and the American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Agriculture, Pyramid Lake Paiute Indian Tribe and others Jan. 16 seeking to protect Lady and other horses gathered during a roundup Jan. 4 in the Palomino Valley area north of Reno and south of Pyramid Lake.