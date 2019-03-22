Wolves target Oregon ranch again
MEDFORD (H&N) — Gray wolf OR-7’s Rogue Pack is at it again at rancher Ted Birdseye’s property, killing a mastiff pup March 15, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The dead dog is the 11th livestock or pet kill attributed to southwest Oregon’s lone wolf pack since September, but the first since Jan. 21 when Birdseye installed “Air Dancer” inflatable tubes in his livestock fields to deter the predators, according to ODFW.
In this most recent case, Birdseye last saw the dog outside around midnight March 14 when the rancher went to turn on the Air Dancers after being awakened by his dogs barking “incessantly,” as they have done before past wolf attacks, according to ODFW.
Nine hours later, Birdseye found the dead dog in adjacent industrial timberland about 400 yards from his residence in the Boundary Butte area, where OR-7 and his pack have denned regularly in recent years. Wolf tracks were found at the scene, and the injuries to the dog were consistent with wolf attacks, according to ODFW.
The predation was attributed to the Rogue Pack.
Record snowfall boosts Mont. levels
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say February’s record-breaking snowfall helped relieve snowpack deficits across much of Montana and improve the water supply outlook.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said the statewide snow-water equivalent now averages 114 percent of normal east of the Continental Divide and 101 percent west of the divide.
That’s a big improvement from the beginning of February, when milder temperatures had resulted in below-normal snowpack levels.
Parts of northwestern Montana that didn’t receive as much snow last month are still between 80 and 90 percent of normal.
The snow that accumulates in the mountains over the winter is a vital water source for the river basins below, and can influence the effects of drought and wildfires later in the year.
Nev. officials quarantine horses
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State agriculture officials have ordered the quarantine or a second and third horse in southern Nevada that tested positive for an equine herpes virus after the state high school rodeo last month in Pahrump.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture said Monday two additional Clark County horse facilities have been quarantined since the first case was confirmed on March 15.
The facilities have not been identified because the state says there is no public health risk.
However, horse owners in Nevada and surrounding states are warned to watch for signs of fever, cough or runny nose in any animals that may have been exposed to the virus known as EHV-1.
It can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses. It can be spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.