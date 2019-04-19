New Nev. horse virus quarantines ordered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada agriculture officials say horses that competed at an equestrian center in Las Vegas earlier this month may have been exposed to an equine herpes virus.
One horse from California and another from Clark County tested positive for EHV-1 and were placed under quarantine after competing in the National Reined Cow Horse Association Stallion Stakes at the South Point Equestrian Center March 30 to April 6.
As a result, state veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea recommended April 11 that Nevada horse owners do not travel or compete with their animals.
Three other Nevada horses were quarantined earlier this year after at least one was believed to have contracted the virus in March at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump.
Since then, Nevada Agriculture Department officials said an additional unrelated case has been confirmed in an unvaccinated horse in Clark County.
Utah state vet warns of equine herpes
SALT LAKE CITY (UDAF) ― As concerns increase in the various horse event centers, stables, clubs and horse communities in Utah concerning equine herpes virus 1 (EHV-1) and equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM), Dr. Barry Pittman, Utah State Veterinarian at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, has issued some follow-up words of caution.
“First and foremost, there have been no confirmed cases of EHV-1 or EHM in the state of Utah,” Pittman said, “However, considering the cases in surrounding states, the nature of the virus, and the co-mingling and stress levels of horses in event circuits, we are certainly susceptible to future cases.”
There have been sporadic reports of these diseases in April, as well, in Idaho, Nevada, California, Wyoming, Texas and Canada.
Pittman said that increased biosecurity measures by organizers of Utah events, the postponement and cancellation of some events, and some horse owners electing to not participate in certain events has likely been a factor in no positive cases in Utah this year.
Horses of any age that are carriers of EHV-1 do not show any external signs of disease when the virus is in an inactive form. However, the virus can be reactivated during times of stress, such as strenuous exercise, long-distance transport, or at weaning.
Mont. measure would study wolves, grizzlies
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Proposed legislation would study on the economic value and costs of grizzly bears and wolves in Montana and how the animals relate to agriculture, tourism and hunting and trapping.
The Billings Gazette reported that Senate Joint Resolution 7 is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mike Phillips of Bozeman who told the Senate Fish and Game Committee on April 11 that the study was aimed at providing information to the Legislature, not to affect any policy decisions.
But opponents fear the legislation will be used to justify the existence of bears and wolves outside of national parks and wilderness areas.
It's estimated about 1,000 grizzly bears and 900 wolves live in Montana, including Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
Oregon wolf numbers continue to grow
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon's wolf population continues to grow, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued a new draft conservation and management plan that establishes a new deadline for when wolves can be killed for preying on livestock.
The goal of the 160-page plan remains the same as in previous plans issued in 2005 and 2010: "To ensure the conservation of gray wolves as required by Oregon law while protecting the social and economic interests of all Oregonians."
The new plan, which faces an adoption vote by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on June 7, contains mostly minor changes from a draft issued in 2017, officials said.
Oregon's wolf population is expected to continue to grow and expand its range, the plan said.
Interest in growing, selling hemp exploding in Wyo.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The third-ever Wyoming Agriculture Diversification Summit has already sold out once and has had to switch venues to accommodate the expected large attendance.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported the conference, which was scheduled to take place Thursday in Casper, would offer information on growing and selling hemp, a popular crop that is technically not yet legal in Wyoming.
Wyoming lawmakers voted earlier this year to legalize hemp in Wyoming, but details remain to be worked out.
Wyoming's plan to begin growing hemp, which is required by the USDA, was submitted last week.
State records show that since the start of 2019, more than two dozen businesses with names playing off of or containing the word "hemp" have been filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office.