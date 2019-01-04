Nationally known ranch conserved
SARATOGA, Wyo. (WSGLT) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust in partnership with Brush Creek Ranches has conserved the 10,158-acre Sanger Ranch, according to a news release.
The Sanger Ranch, located just outside of Saratoga, is situated along the North Platte River, in the valley between the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountain ranges.
The ranch provides significant conservation values and hosts a diverse array of wildlife habitat and open space. Several rivers and streams meander through the property, including the North Platte River and French Creek. These waterways support and maintain vibrant trout fisheries, and the nine ecosystems on the ranch provide home to, mule deer, elk, pronghorn and sage grouse.
Bruce and Beth White, owners of the ranch, donated the conservation easement to the WSGLT to ensure this pivotal landscape will remain open and unbroken.
“The White family is ecstatic that we are able to preserve the beauty, character and ecological sustainability of the Sanger Ranch for generations to come,” Bruce White said. “We feel privileged to be the stewards of this historic property and hope to build on the legacy established by the Sanger family.”
Liskey honored by Oregon Farm Bureau
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KVH) — Susan Liskey of Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau was honored with the 2018 Outstanding County Farm Bureau Secretary Award during the 86th Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) annual meeting Dec. 4-6 in Salem, according to a news release.
“As a grassroots organization, a County Farm Bureau is only as operational as its secretary,” said Logan Kerns, chair of the OFB Membership Committee. “After an impressive 18 years serving as secretary for Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau, I’m honored to give this award to Sue in recognition of her hard work, dedication, and effectiveness.”
Besides keeping the Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau’s materials organized and the books in order, Liskey manages the county’s scholarship program, organizes the county’s annual meeting, coordinates events throughout the year, and keeps members informed of Farm Bureau activities happening at the local, state, and national levels.
“I was very surprised to receive this award and am very grateful to my county board for nominating me,” said Liskey.
Ore. may export
pot to other states
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marijuana could take the next step toward joining pinot noir and craft beer on Oregon’s list of famous exports, under a proposal likely to go before state lawmakers in the new year.
The Statesman Journal reported that the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a business association led by founder and Executive Director Adam Smith, is working with legislators to let Oregon start exporting pot to other legal-weed states by 2021.
Among them is Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, who said he also plans to reintroduce provisions from Senate Bill 1042, a similar proposal that died in the statehouse in 2017.
This comes as the state’s legal weed industry has faced plummeting prices over the past year due to demand not keeping up with supply. Also at issue is whether bad actors are funneling marijuana into the lucrative black market.
The proposals represent how advocates are trying to move pot onto the forbidden superhighway of interstate trade, which is fraught with regulatory roadblocks. Oregon demands weed grown or sold here stay within state borders, and marijuana remains federally illegal.
Wholesalers could ship across state lines so long as Oregon’s governor had made a pact with the receiving state to allow those deliveries, according to draft language reviewed by the Statesman Journal.
Wash. snowpack
at near-normal
SEATTLE (AP) — State officials say Washington is near normal levels of snowpack after one of the slowest starts in 30 years.
The state Department of Ecology said statewide mountain snowpack reached 94 percent of normal as of Monday.
KING-TV reported that’s a large improvement over earlier in December when Washington sat at just 35 percent of normal.
Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon tweeted Monday that at this point, she is cautiously optimistic, but conditions may turn warmer and drier in the coming months.
Snow levels vary around the region. The Lower Columbia region has the lowest snowpack in the state with 73 percent of normal.
The North Puget Sound has the highest snowpack levels at 102 percent of normal followed by the Olympics at 92 percent, South Puget Sound at 91 percent, and Central Puget Sound at 84 percent.