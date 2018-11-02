Calif. vineyard worker killed by grape harvester
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a worker at a California vineyard has died in an accident involving a grape-harvesting machine.
State fire spokesman Bruce Land says emergency crews responded Monday to a report of a worker stuck inside the equipment at the Napa-area Deconinck Vineyards.
KPIX-TV reports 49-year-old Leon Marcelo Luna died at the scene.
The station said Luna's family reported he was working next to the device when a piece of his clothing got caught and pulled him into the machine.
Cal/OSHA, the state's workplace safety agency, will investigate.
3 bears euthanized in Wyo. after feeding on cow
BYRON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officials say a grizzly bear and her two cubs were trapped and euthanized in a part of the state far outside the core habitat for the animals.
The bears were put down Thursday near Byron in Big Horn County after initially being spotted feeding on a dead cow on a resident's trail camera.
Dan Smith, regional supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, says it's the furthest east that grizzly bears have been caught in recent history. In a statement, he said bear sightings are occurring farther afield as the grizzly population expands.
He said they were killed because of their history and proximity to humans.
The bears were relocated twice from Park County. Most recently, they were moved to Teton County after preying on cattle last month.
Mont. ranchers find severed heads of cow, elk
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the heads of a cow and an elk were found severed on a road in western Montana.
The Montana Standard reported ranchers Darrell and Shauna Rogers called Anaconda police Sunday after they found the head of one of their cows with its tongue missing and a cigarette in its mouth.
They also found the head of an elk near the cow head in the middle of a road near the state land they lease for their cattle.
The bodies of the animals were not found.
Shauna Rogers said the road is frequented by hunters and cattle ranchers.
Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said he has called the Montana Department of Livestock to help investigate. He said police do not have any suspects yet.
Three Utah counties named disaster areas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Three counties in Utah have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, the USDA announced.
Producers in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties who suffered losses due to a recent drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This designation allows the FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters.
Producers in the contiguous counties of Davis, Morgan, Summit, Tooele and Weber in Utah, along with Bear Lake, Cassia, Franklin and Oneida in Idaho, Elko County in Nevada, and Lincoln and Uinta counties in Wyoming, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 3.
For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/recover.
Officials investigate deaths of 5 baby goats
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after five baby goats were found dead on a property in Butte.
The Montana Standard reported resident Deb Wood said she and her husband called police after they found three of their young goats dead Sunday morning.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said the goats were shot by a small-caliber firearm, but officers were unable to find bullet casings in the area. He said the goats appeared to have been shot from a nearby road.
Deb and John Wood called police again later that night after they found two more young goats dead on their property.
Skuletich says the two goats were also killed by a small-caliber handgun.
Skuletich said the people responsible for this “very disgusting” crime could face felony criminal mischief charges for each goat.
Butte’s Ueland named MSU Outstanding Ag Leader
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — The late Ron Ueland of Butte, a Montana State University football legend and giant in Montana agriculture, has been named the university’s 2018 Outstanding Agricultural Leader.
“Ron was a champion of MSU and Montana agriculture for most of his very full, accomplished life,” said Charles Boyer, MSU vice president of agriculture of Ueland, who died in May at age 65. “This award is given in memory of Ron for his decades of agricultural dedication and innovation.”
Boyer said the award is an example for today’s agriculture students of a life dedicated to service.
The Outstanding Agricultural Leader award is given annually to individuals or couples who are engaged and well-respected in the state’s agricultural community. Recipients have impacted many with their accomplishments, have a lifetime of achievement in agriculture, are industry leaders or innovative producers, and are instrumental in Montana agriculture.
The public is invited to honor Ueland’s memory and contributions to Montana agriculture at a Montana-made breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in the ballrooms of MSU’s Strand Union Building. The breakfast is part of the college’s annual Celebrate Agriculture event scheduled for Nov. 9-10.
Mont. lt. gov. on ag trade mission to Mexico
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials say Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is in Mexico this week leading a trade delegation to promote barley exports.
Cooney said in a statement that Mexico is the largest importer of malt barley and that it's important to the state's agricultural industry to reaffirm and build that relationship.
USDA statistics show Montana is among the top three barley-producing states. Gov. Steve Bullock's office said the U.S. sold Mexico $242 million worth of malt grown from barley last year.
Cooney is traveling with Montana Department of Agriculture Director Ben Thomas and two leaders of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
They were meeting with officials from Mexican companies, with the Mexican Craft Brewers Association and attending the Cerveza Mexico Expo.