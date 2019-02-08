Mont. to wrap beet processing soon
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s sugar factories expect to wrap up processing of sugar beets this month.
At Western Sugar Cooperative, officials say its early stopping date is partially due to the early start of the season. Officials at Sidney Sugars in eastern Montana expect to wrap their work by mid-February.
The Billings Gazette report that the cooperative historically fired up in mid-September but in recent years has started up in early September to process larger harvests and avoid spoilage.
Randall Jobman is Western’s vice president of agriculture for the northern region. He says farmers averaged about 31 tons of beets per acre this year.
According to the USDA, Montana farmers plant 45,000 acres of sugar beets annually.
Libraries, OSU plan garden workshops
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KVH) — The Oregon State University Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center will present its second year of free gardening workshops, this time focusing on gardening in the Klamath Basin climate, according to a news release.
Nicole Sanchez, an OSU assistant professor of horticulture, will lead both budding and experienced gardeners through a variety of topics, from growing your own healthy food at home to designing a yard landscape that will thrive in our high desert climate.
No preregistration or prerequisites are required to attend any of the workshops. Each monthly lecture will be offered twice, once at the downtown Klamath County library and once at the South Suburban Branch library.
For dates, topics and other information, call the downtown library at 541-882-8894, or KBREC at 541-883-7131. For more about KBREC and programs they offer, visit oregonstate.edu/dept/kbrec.
Feds sued over
wildlife killings
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the USDA’s Wildlife Services program that kills animals to protect crops, livestock and other wildlife in Wyoming.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming contends the agency’s program relies on outdated environmental analyses.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 29 by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.
The lawsuit says that the Wildlife Service killed 20,604 animals in the state in 2017. It says that was a 325 percent jump from the animals that were killed when agency program plans were last approved in 1996.
Ore. rule would limit use of herbicide
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A proposed statewide rule would curb the use of a controversial weedkiller linked to the death of more than a thousand trees near Sisters, Ore., but some environmentalists are concerned it doesn’t go far enough.
The Bulletin reports that the Oregon Department of Agriculture released a proposed rule Jan. 30 that significantly limits where herbicides containing aminocyclopyrachlor, the main active ingredient in the product that killed trees northwest of Sisters, may be used in Oregon.
The rule, which could be in effect by spring, would prohibit using the chemical in wildlife management areas, swamps, canals, sage grouse habitat and many other natural environments, while maintaining temporary restrictions on use in right-of-ways for roads, highways, railroad tracks, bike paths and more.
If approved, Oregon will be the first state on the West Coast to restrict the use of ACP statewide.