Wyoming herd has brucellosis
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Brucellosis has been detected in a northern Wyoming cattle herd, which has been placed in quarantine.
The Cody Enterprise reports that the state veterinarian’s office is working with the owner of the infected cattle and owners of six other herds in Park County that have been in contact with the infected herd.
Additional quarantines will be issued to the contact herds if necessary. The herds are under a hold order, preventing all movement until a complete risk assessment and brucellosis testing is performed.
No further information about the infected herd or its location was released due to privacy laws.
All Wyoming brucellosis cases since 1988 have been caused through infected wildlife transmitting the disease to cattle and domestic bison.
Brucellosis can cause cattle, elk and bison to abort their pregnancies.
Mont. expands vaccination area
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana livestock officials have expanded the area of the state where cattle are required to be vaccinated against the disease brucellosis, which is carried by elk and bison.
The Department of Livestock announced Oct. 11 that ranchers in six more counties have to vaccinate all sexually intact cows and domestic bison 12 months of age. Those counties are Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Jefferson, Stillwater and Sweet Grass. The vaccination program continues in Gallatin, Madison, Park and Beaverhead counties.
State brucellosis veterinarian Eric Liska said expanding the vaccination area provides protection against infected wildlife that might move into those areas.
Brucellosis causes animals to abort their young. It’s been eradicated nationwide except in and around Yellowstone National Park.
In a smaller Designated Surveillance Area near the park, cattle also must be tested for brucellosis before being sold or moved.
Man pleads no contest after theft
LOGAN, Utah (HJ) A 25-year-old Logan man accused of stealing a swarm of bees in May pleaded no contest this week to criminal trespass.
Travis John Johnson was originally cited with theft, a class B misdemeanor.
John told 1st District Court Judge Thomas Willmore that he believed he had a “loose agreement” with landowner Darren Cox to be on the property, and he thought the bees were a swarm of feral bees.
The bees reportedly belonged to Cox, and Johnson was cited for theft.
On Monday, Johnson entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead no contest to an amended charge of criminal trespass.
The case will be dismissed in six months if Johnson complies with all of the requirements of the agreement, which include payment of $200 in restitution. He also required to stay away from Cox properties and his beehives.
Drought relief signups now open
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (H&N) — The 2018 Klamath Project Drought Response Agency and MBK Engineers are rolling out the application process for disbursement of up to an estimated $9.4 million that started Oct. 19, with funding available for eligible applicants through the federal omnibus bill.
The amount of funding available to applicants is not known due to an unknown amount of water going to the Tulelake and Lower Klamath national wildlife refuges at this time. But the cap is set at $9.4 million, according to MBK engineers, a Sacvramento-based firm contracted with the drought agency to help administer the program.
Applications will be accepted for review by MBK Engineers through Nov. 9.
Oregon fines dairy for 224 violations
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators have fined the state’s second-largest dairy more than $187,000 after finding 224 violations of its wastewater permit.
The Statesman Journal reported the state Department of Agriculture announced the fine last week against Lost Valley Farm near Boardman.
The violations that occurred between June 2017 and August include allowing manure lagoons to overflow, improperly storing dead cows and failing to report spills.
Owner Greg te Velde declined to comment Tuesday. He has until next month to appeal the penalty.
The penalty comes as te Velde faces bankruptcy proceedings, a pending permit revocation and criminal contempt of court charges.
Department spokeswoman Andrea Cantu-Schomus said the penalty amount due will become part of his bankruptcy estate.
Wash. gov. OK’s Kittitas solar project
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a new solar energy project in central Washington.
Seattle-based Tuusso Energy sought a permit from the state to build photovoltaic facilities at five locations encompassing about 200 acres of farmland in Kittitas County.
The Columbia Solar project is expected to generate about 25 megawatts of power, or enough to power about 5,000 homes.
Inslee said he believes the council considered environmental and land-use issues. He noted the developer has committed to ensuring the sites can be returned to agricultural use at the end.
Supporters said the solar farm would provide more renewable energy in the state. Those opposed worried about covering agricultural land with solar panels and potentially undermining the crops and livestock that underpin the local economy.
Ariz. group helps mustangs with drought
PHOENIX (AP) — The 250 or so horses along the Salt River are usually good at taking care of themselves, but this year has been one of unprecedented drought, according to officials with an Arizona nonprofit.
Salt River Wild Horse Management Group has been tracking wild horses in the region for years, KJZZ-FM reported.
President and Founder Simone Netherlands said she has never seen the horses suffer as a result of the climate until recently.
“In reality, we never thought we would have to actually feed wild horses,” Netherlands said.
Last winter was unusually dry and thus the grasses the horses feed on withered from lack of precipitation.
The nonprofit decided to establish an emergency feed protocol by working with the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
The group created 12 feed stations along the river for the horses, Netherlands said.
Volunteers have been bringing hay out to the Salt River every day for about four months now.
No late spring frost means big Ariz. apple crop
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff area is seeing a bountiful apple harvest months after avoiding its usual late spring frost.
That means late-season bloomers such as apples are more likely to survive and produce fruit, according to the National Weather Service.
Longtime Flagstaff resident Lydia Garcia’s apple tree bore fruit for the first time in several years, the Arizona Daily Sun reported last week.
“We got so many, it’s the first time I’ve seen so many apples on that tree,” she said. “When we planted it, it was just a baby tree — about 30 or 40 years ago.”
Luke Bowman said his backyard apple tree became so “overzealous” that the branches began to break.
Martin Delgado has been giving his apples away in large batches to friends and family members. His family recently made several jars of apple jam. He said the rest keep falling as he struggles to keep up with the crop.
Trade tiff hurts some Wash. farmers
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The trade war with China is making life difficult for many farmers across Washington state.
The state’s 1,900 wheat growers, who export the vast majority of their crop, are particularly hurt. But so are cherry growers who just harvested their highly perishable crop.
Washington State stands to lose $480 million in agricultural exports to China because of retaliatory tariffs. That’s according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Mike Carstensen, a wheat grower whose farm is near Grand Coulee Dam, said that last year China was the No. 4 customer for his wheat.
This year he says the Chinese have not bought any.
Meanwhile, the 2,500 cherry growers in Washington say they will lose some $86 million this season because of retaliatory tariffs by China.
Eight Ore. counties named disaster areas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Agricultural producers in Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur and Wheeler counties in eastern Oregon, who suffered losses and damages due to a recent drought, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
Producers in 10 contiguous counties in Oregon; Adams, Canyon, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties in Idaho; two counties in Nevada and one in California also are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Producers in all designated primary and contiguous counties will have until April 1, to apply for the loans.
For more information, including other FSA assistance programs, visit www.farmers.gov/recover.
Wash. to give pump station to dike district
FIR ISLAND, Wash. (SVH) — The state and a local dike district have reached an agreement for managing drainage around Wiley Slough on Fir Island.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will transfer ownership of the pump station at the Wiley Slough dike setback site to Skagit County Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 22 for $1.
Over the weekend, the state Fish & Wildlife Commission approved the transfer, which should be completed within the next few months, according to Fish & Wildlife staff.
The transfer of ownership of the pump station, which is located on the 190-acre headquarters unit of the state’s Skagit Wildlife Area, will put it under the control of those with drainage expertise, according to a document provided to the commission.
“They have awareness and knowledge about the drainage infrastructure and operational needs for the farms and properties on Fir Island,” Skagit Wildlife Area manager Belinda Rotton said of the dike district.
Dike district commissioners did not respond to requests for comment.
MS-13 gang terrorized California farm town
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. attorney in Sacramento says more than two dozen MS-13 gang members and affiliates have been charged following a murder and drug trafficking investigation centered on a rural California farm town.
McGregor Scott said the notorious street gang took advantage of an understaffed police department in Mendota and terrorized the city of about 11,000 people. Scott was expected to announce the murder, assault and drug trafficking charges Aug. 31.
Mendota lies about 35 miles west of Fresno in California’s agriculturally rich Central Valley.
MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador. President Donald Trump has singled out the gang as a threat to the U.S.
Calif. man had 800 pounds of stolen lemons
THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Talk about driving a lemon!
Authorities say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds of stolen lemons inside his car.
Riverside County sheriff’s officials said 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested Aug. 24 and booked on a charge of theft of agricultural products.
Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros’ car in Thermal early that morning.
Inside his car, deputies said they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they said were stolen from a nearby farm.
A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
N.M. ag officials seek comment on hemp rule
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Agriculture Department wants to hear from the public about a new rule that has been developed to guide the cultivation of hemp.
The agency has scheduled public meetings in five cities. The first will be Oct. 12 in Las Cruces and the last day to submit written comments will be Oct. 16.
The proposed rule establishes licensure requirements, fee caps, inspection and sampling requirements and testing processes.
The rule was prompted by federal legislation and a measure subsequently passed by state lawmakers that cleared the way for the state agriculture department to administer an industrial hemp program.
The hemp bill was among those at the center of a dispute over the extent of the governor’s veto powers. The New Mexico Supreme Court ultimately sided with lawmakers.