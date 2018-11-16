Brucellosis found in NW Wyo. cattle herd
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new case of brucellosis has been found in a cattle herd in northwest Wyoming, and the herd has been placed in quarantine.
The Wyoming Livestock Board said additional tests are being conducted on the herd in Teton County to confirm the disease.
It said Wyoming state veterinarian, Dr. Jim Logan, does not believe there are any additional herds involved at this time.
The Teton County case is not related to the case found in early October in Park County.
Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cattle, elk and bison to abort their pregnancies, typically late term. All of Wyoming’s brucellosis cases since 1988 have been caused by transmission from infected wildlife to cattle or domestic bison.
4 small quakes rattle N.Calif. farmland
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four small earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland and wilderness in northern San Benito County, east of Monterey Bay. There are no reports of damages or injuries
The U.S. Geological Survey website had hundreds of reports of people feeling a magnitude-4.1 quake that struck first at 5:58 a.m. Nov. 2 and was centered 7.5 miles south of the town of Tres Pinos, about 55 miles south of San Jose.
It said a magnitude-3.2 temblor hit three minutes later in the same area. A third quake with a magnitude of 3.0 was reported soon after.
The survey says a fourth earthquake was reported at 6:22 a.m. 8 miles south of Tres Pinos.
People from the Pacific coast in Monterey County to the north in San Jose reported feeling them.
Mont. eyes ranch for new wildlife area
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved pursing the purchase of nearly 5,000 acres of the Big Belt Mountains southeast of Helena for the state’s newest wildlife management area.
Under state ownership, the area north of Townsend would be managed for elk and deer winter range and open up new public hunting opportunities.
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologist Adam Grove said that the proposed purchase of part of the G Bar T ranch is in its early stages and a purchase is far from imminent. FWP is currently completing an appraisal.
Approval of any land purchase is subject to approval by the Montana State Board of Land Commissioners, which has recently butted heads with Gov. Steve Bullock over approval of FWP conservation easements.