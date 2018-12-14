Cougar kills alpacas near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a young male cougar attacked and killed at least eight alpacas northwest of Spokane sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The Spokesman-Review reported a nearby llama also died, possibly of stress from the attack.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials responded Dec. 5 to the area near Riverside State Park.
Dogs tracked the cougar and a state shooter killed the 135-pound animal.
Fish and Wildlife conflict specialist Kile Westerman said no other cougars were spotted on a camera placed in the area, leading officials to believe the young male was solely responsible for the attack.
Westerman said the state will not reimburse the owner of the alpacas because guidelines say commercial producers are only eligible for reimbursement from a cougar attack if they lose horses, cattle, sheep or guard dogs.
Christmas tree built of dead cacti
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona family is gaining attention for building a Christmas tree made of dead cactuses.
The Arizona Republic reported the Lancasters in Mesa, Ariz., recently completed their four-year journey to erect their “Phoenix Christmas tree” — a tree made entirely from cholla cactus skeletons.
Jeff Lancaster recently shared the final product online.
Lancaster said he got the sturdy hole-ridden skeleton pieces to build the tree from friends who work in construction.
Cactus skeletons aren’t protected under the Arizona native plant law.
But the Arizona Department of Agriculture suggests getting written permission “from the landowner before entering any private property, especially to remove resources.”
Enviros want
mega-dairy delay
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A dozen state and national health and environment groups are calling on Oregon leaders and legislators to impose a moratorium on new or expanded mega-dairies.
The Statesman Journal reported the groups said poor state oversight has allowed large dairies to pollute the state’s air and water, and forced family-scale dairies out of business.
The groups cite the Lost Valley Farm, permitted to confine 30,000 cows, as an example. Since it was approved in April 2017, the dairy, near Boardman, has been cited for more than 200 environmental violations, and fined nearly $200,000.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture regulates air and water pollution from dairies. It has been trying to shut the dairy down for almost a year, through a civil lawsuit and by moving to revoke the dairy’s wastewater permit, but has been unsuccessful.
State officials didn’t immediately coment on the groups’ letter.
Processing facility draws criticism
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A slaughter and meat-processing facility proposed at a farm in southern Oregon has led to opposition from neighbors, citing concerns about possible water contamination and odors.
The Mail Tribune reported Jackson County Development Services tentatively approved a meat-processing building and a chicken house last week on Uproot Meats’ 28-acre property southeast of Ashland.
Neighbors said the facility could contaminate groundwater, noting that the property is on an erosion-prone hillside with an irrigation district canal running along it.
Uproot Meats owners Krista Vegter and Sonia Consani say they plan to improve the ground and woods of their property and rotate their pigs to reduce impacts.
They said they have also lined their fence with hay bales to stop runoff and capture sediment.