Spud farmers get late start due to snow
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Potato farmers are getting a late start on their crops because of a long winter and record snowfall in eastern Oregon and Washington.
Normally, farmers start planting potatoes at the end of February. But this year the ground was frozen or flooded much later than usual.
Washington State Potato Commission Director Chris Voight tells Oregon Public Broadcasting farmers weren't able to start planting until April 1.
Farmers are scrambling to cram two-and-a-half months' worth of planting into one month.
Voight doesn't think that will lead to a french fry shortage. French fry companies have monthlong emergency supplies in freezers the size of two football fields. But Voight said if french fry companies have to dig too deep into those freezers, they were may be some spot shortages around the country.
Wash. eyes nonlethal wolf control
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington could spend nearly $1 million over the next two years on nonlethal ways to prevent wolves from killing livestock in the northeastern corner of the state.
The Spokesman-Review reported the bill has already passed the state House, and received approval from a key Senate committee April 2.
It would direct the Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop different management plans for wolves in different regions of the state, with more support in areas where they are rapidly multiplying.
Republican Rep. Joel Kretz said northeast Washington has about 90 percent of the wolves.
The bill would require the agency to increase staff in Stevens and Ferry counties and seek to deter wolves from preying on livestock without killing the wolves. But it wouldn’t prohibit killing wolves.
Mont. snowpack maintaining after dry March
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana experienced a dry March, but snowpack levels are still normal to above normal for central and southern mountain ranges due to record snowfall earlier in the winter.
Lucas Zukiewicz of the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service said the snowpack in the northern part of the state is below normal because it didn't see the same amount of snowfall in February.
Zukiewicz said streamflow forecasts are below average for river basins in the north and near to above average in the central and southern parts of the state.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the northwestern part of Montana is abnormally dry, an indicator of a potential drought.
The monitor says 94 percent of the state is drought-free, compared to 88 percent of the state a year ago.
Laramie has highest Wyo. flood prospects
LARAMIE (LB) — In the National Weather Service’s final flood outlook of the season, hydrologist Jim Fahey assigned the highest flood potential in the state to the Laramie area this spring.
Because of the substantial snowpack for the Laramie Basin and northern Colorado supply, Fahey’s expecting “moderate to high” flood potential for the lower portions of the Laramie watershed.
As of Monday, the Laramie Basin’s snowpack sat at 114 percent of its median for this time of year. The South Platte Basin in Colorado, which also fuels Laramie, had 110 percent of its median snowpack Monday.
The flood risk is exacerbated by the fact that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting Wyoming to get more rain in the next three months than it usually does.
In fact, Wyoming’s chance of exceeding its median rainfall is higher than any other state.
Low Wash. snowpack could affect water supply
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Reduced snowpack over the winter could result in a reduction of vital water supplies in parts of Washington state this summer.
The Skagit-Valley Herald reported that stream flows in the North Puget Sound region are forecast to be 79% to 82% of normal from April to September, when much of the state relies on snowmelt to supply streams with water needed for drinking, farm irrigation and fish habitat.
The Washington Water Supply Outlook Report released April 1 found snowpack in the Skagit River watershed is at 71% of normal.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency earlier this month in the Methow, Okanogan and Upper Yakima basins.
The Washington Snow Survey Office said summer stream flows could reach lows last seen during the snowpack drought of 2015.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly report of national drought conditions, reports that dry conditions could impact Washington's crops and create water deficits.