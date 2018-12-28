Gang terrorized Calif. farm town
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. attorney in Sacramento says more than two dozen MS-13 gang members and affiliates have been charged following a murder and drug trafficking investigation centered on a rural California farm town.
McGregor Scott said the notorious street gang took advantage of an understaffed police department in Mendota and terrorized the city of about 11,000 people. Murder, assault and drug trafficking charges were expected.
Mendota lies about 35 miles west of Fresno in California’s agriculturally rich Central Valley.
MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador. President Donald Trump has singled out the gang as a threat to the U.S.
Man who trapped wolf to appeal
(AP) A New Mexico rancher who trapped an endangered Mexican gray wolf and hit it with a shovel says he will appeal the loss of his grazing permit.
Craig Thiessen said he has no livelihood without the permit.
Under the permit, the Datil rancher is allowed to graze hundreds of cattle across the Gila National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service notified Thiessen in late November of the decision to revoke his permit.
He had 45 days to remove his cattle or appeal.
Thiessen pleaded guilty in May to knowingly taking threatened wildlife.
The 10-month-old wolf pup died in February 2015.
Thiessen has said he knew he caught a Mexican gray wolf because it had a radio tracking collar. He disputed killing it.