Meat recalled after E. coli found in Utah
HYRUM, Utah (HJ) — Hyrum-based Swift Beef Co. is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of ground beef products over concern that it may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the USDA.
USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service officials confirmed the presence of E. coli at Swift on Nov. 15 during a visit prompted by a sample tested at a further processing establishment supplied exclusively by Swift.
Another Utah supplier, Majestic Meat Co. of Salt Lake City, recalled over 500 pounds of ground beef after E. coli was found at its facilities the same day. All products involved in that recall have “EST. 19915” in the USDA inspection mark.
The products were shipped for further processing at retail locations and food distributors in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, the USDA states.
No adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled meat have been confirmed, the USDA reported Saturday.
The USDA cautions consumers to cook all meat thoroughly and to report concerns to a health care provider, noting that E. coli can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure to the potentially fatal bacteria.
For more information, contact www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Report: Ore. needs separate pot agency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A report by the Oregon Cannabis Commission recommends that the state set up an independent state agency to regulate legal marijuana rather than having three different agencies share the job.
Marijuana is currently regulated by the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the Oregon Department of Agriculture but their responsibilities also include public health, alcohol and crop services.
The Statesman Journal reported that it obtained the draft report through a public records request.
The report says that having three agencies manage marijuana in Oregon creates confusion and each agency has a different mindset about how to address cannabis.
Law enforcement officials and growers also find the multi-agency approach difficult to navigate.
A spokesman from OLCC declined to comment. OHA said no decision has been made.
3 Nevada counties named disaster areas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The USDA has designated three Nevada counties as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers who suffered losses due to two separate drought designations may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans. The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is July 8.
Elko, Humboldt and Washoe counties were designated because of drought. Producers in the contiguous Nevada areas of Churchill, Lander, Lyon, Pershing, White Pine and Storey counties and Carson City, along with Lassen, Modoc, Nev., Placer and Sierra counties in California; Cassia, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties in Idaho; Box Elder and Tooele counties in Utah; and Harney, Lake and Malheur counties in Oregon, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at www.farmers.gov/recover.
Klamath water group chief resigns
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (H&N) — Scott White announced his resignation as executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association on Monday afternoon, with long-time attorney Paul Simmons stepping into the position in the interim.
Simmons will likely serve in the role based in California while KWUA looks for an individual to serve in a long-term capacity. White's last day is Nov. 30.
White said the decision to step down from his role was linked to the stress from a tumultuous water year, which took its toll not just on agricultural producers but also on loved ones.
“It's intense, it's definitely intense but these folks, they're great people and I just, I admire them to death,” White said. “You just want to give everything you've got to these folks, and that's what I've done and unfortunately to the detriment of my family, and I just need to step back and focus on my family.
No late spring frost means big Ariz. apple crop
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff area is seeing a bountiful apple harvest months after avoiding its usual late spring frost.
That means late-season bloomers such as apples are more likely to survive and produce fruit, according to the National Weather Service.
Longtime Flagstaff resident Lydia Garcia’s apple tree bore fruit for the first time in several years, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.
“We got so many, it’s the first time I’ve seen so many apples on that tree,” she said. “When we planted it, it was just a baby tree — about 30 or 40 years ago.”
Luke Bowman said his backyard apple tree became so “overzealous” that the branches began to break.
Martin Delgado has been giving his apples away in large batches to friends and family members. His family recently made several jars of apple jam. He said the rest keep falling as he struggles to keep up with the crop.