Woman dies in
hay bale accident
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 30-year-old Montana ranch worker has died in an accident involving a hay bale.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of the accident Jan. 3 as Kelsey Driscoll.
The office said it received a call around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 reporting that a woman was trapped between a hay bale and a truck at a ranch near Bozeman.
Capt. Jason Jarrett said Driscoll was a ranch employee who was working alone when the accident happened.
Driscoll died of blunt force trauma.
Wolf shot in NE Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a hunter shot a wolf on the plains of northeastern Montana, more than 300 miles away from the Rocky Mountain Front where wolves are usually found.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said the gray wolf was legally shot Jan. 7 near Glasgow. FWP spokesman Marc Kloker said in a statement that it’s the first wolf to be harvested in northeastern Montana since Congress removed federal protections for the predators in 2011.
Kloker said there are periodic wolf sightings in eastern Montana, but there are no known packs there.
Wildlife officials said there were about 900 wolves in Montana in 2017, the most recent estimate available. After being nearly wiped out last century, wolves began re-populating northwestern Montana in the 1980s and were reintroduced into Yellowstone National Park a decade later.
Reward offered in SW Mont. shooting
LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — The owners of a horse shot to death in southwestern Montana are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.
Owner Tracy Gubler said she found the body of the 14-year-old horse named Wyatt around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day in its pasture just outside Livingston.
Gubler said the horse must have been shot late on New Year’s Eve or early on Jan. 1.
Friends and family members have pooled a reward of more than $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said his office is investigating.
Gubler said a veterinarian found a bullet had shattered the horse’s femur. Two other horses in the pasture were unharmed.
OR-7’s pack kills another Ore. cow
MEDFORD, Ore. (KVH) — Gray wolf OR-7’s Rogue Pack has been blamed for killing another cow at a northeastern Jackson County ranch, the eighth confirmed livestock kill attributed to the pack since late October, authorities said.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Jan. 10 that a livestock owner found an injured, 5-month-old, 235-pound calf New Year’s Day on a ranch in the Boundary Butte area where the Rogue Pack has killed before. The report did not identify the ranch.
Rancher Ted Birdseye confirmed Jan. 11 it was his ranch.
Birdseye has lost six animals — five cows and a guard dog — to the Rogue Pack over the past 13 months, Birdseye said.
Birdseye discovered the injured calf with a 2-foot length of intestine protruding from the animal’s rear. The calf was euthanized on site, and the carcass was brought to an ODFW office, where an examination was completed.
“She was a young animal. I mean she was probably 4½ to 5½ months old,” Birdseye said.
Above-average
precip helps Wyo.
LARAMIE, Wyo. (LB) — Despite decreased precipitation in December, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the Laramie Valley’s snowpack was about average.
“Last year around this time, (the Laramie Valley’s snowpack) was about 75 percent of median,” NOAA Hydrologist Jim Fahey said. “This year, it’s about 95 to 100 percent of median.”
Snowpack, or snow-water equivalent, feeds the water supply throughout the year as melting snow enters waterways around the county. Too little snow could require water supplements from the state’s reservoirs, Fahey said. Too much could lead to flooding.
Precipitation in October contributed significantly to the area’s current snowpack, with NOAA recording 150 percent of average precipitation for the month. In November, the snow slowed a bit as the administration only clocked about 102 percent of average precipitation for the Laramie Valley. December, however, was much drier, and Albany County’s watershed only received about 66 percent of average precipitation, Fahey said.
Bull & Horse Sale starts Jan. 31
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KVH) — For the past 59 years on the first weekend in February, the Klamath Bull & Horse Sale has been a premier event in Klamath Falls, showcasing the best bull programs in the Northwest.
The all-inclusive event has been a staple for the ranching and farming community to provide entertainment, education, and a great venue for the sale for their livestock. This fun and family focused event is coordinated by the Klamath Cattlemen’s Association.
This event is held annually at the Klamath County Event Center and during this four-day event there is a trade show that has some of the top vendors from all over the West Coast.
One will not only see and purchase the best cattle and horses available, there will be opportunity to see some great action in the Event Center, according to a press release. It all begins with the Stock Dog Trials, which will have some great handlers and dogs Jan. 31.
Feed store pops up in Lakeview, Ore.
LAKEVIEW, Ore. (LCE) — Its not every day a new business pops up in Lakeview, and especially one that could impact the community immediately. Bar None Feed is looking forward to its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday. Jan. 12
Owners Scott Woolery and Gary Deniz have had the shop open as a “soft opening” for a few weeks now, but have been putting their efforts and attention to the grand opening since the New Year.
The shop has no distribution attachment, which means they can carry anything and everything product wise. The store holds a full line of livestock vaccines and antibiotics, livestock supply specialties, feed and mineral/protein supplements. Included in the store are brands like Artois Feed, Agri Beef Performix supplements, Stanislaus Farm Supply products and dozens of other items.
The duo also bales their own hay coming in three different varieties (grass, alfalfa and teff). With a warehouse in the back of the shop, the store can meet the demands of a single stack or truckloads.
The Woolery and Deniz are opening their doors to the public officially Saturday. The store is located at 2005 N. Fourth. For more information, call 541-219-8087.
Ore. again sees huge marijuana harvest
BEND, Ore. (AP) — For the second year in a row, Oregon cannabis farmers have harvested more than a million pounds of usable marijuana.
The Bulletin reported Jan. 2 that the huge harvest is again driving down prices for consumers and putting pressure on growers who aren’t getting the price they hoped for.
Oregon’s cannabis market is limited to sales within the state’s borders.
Yet the state of about 4 million people has 1,107 licensed active producers and another 900 producers seeking licenses from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
There is no cap on the number of permits issues by the state.
When Oregon lawmakers return to Salem later this month, among the measures introduced will be a bill that would make it legal for Oregon to export cannabis.
Ore. pot pesticide drift complaints rare
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon agriculture regulators have investigated 11 complaints of pesticides used on nearby properties drifting onto marijuana and hemp farms.
The Capital Press reported that only two drift complaints of the 11 investigated by the Oregon Department of Agriculture have resulted in citations being issued for pesticide violations.
Sunny Summers, the department’s cannabis policy coordinator, said drift contamination appears to be a “minor thing.”
Since recreational marijuana was legalized in state in 2014, the department has investigated more than 250 cases in which routine tests have detected pesticide contamination of marijuana.
Under state law, marijuana cannot be sprayed with any pesticides registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for specific crops or subject to maximum residue levels.