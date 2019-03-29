Nevada lifts horse
quarantines ordered
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada agriculture officials say they will lift by the end of the week all quarantines ordered after three horses tested positive for an equine herpes virus.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture officials said they lifted the first quarantine at a Clark County facility Monday where a horse was treated after it may have contracted EHV-1 at the state high school rodeo in Pahrump.
They said Tuesday no other cases have been confirmed so they intend to end two other quarantines later this week.
State Veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea said he appreciates all the efforts horse owners in Nevada and neighboring states took to prevent the spread of the disease, which can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses.
It can spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.
Ore. finalizing cap-and-trade bill
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers on Monday unveiled a compromise proposal to a controversial cap-and-trade bill regulating greenhouse gas emissions, responding to overwhelming opposition from businesses and agricultural groups who worry the plan could put them out of work.
If passed, Oregon would become the second state in the country after California to implement an economy-wide cap-and-trade program. Under the bill, the state would place an overall limit on emissions and then sell a set number of pollution permits or “allowances” to the highest bidder.
But the plan sparked criticism from both sides, drawing thousands to testify at a series of public hearings around the state over the past two months. Environmentalists complained that the program doesn’t go far enough and exempts too many polluters, while farms and other businesses say the costs associated with it would mean higher fuel costs and lost jobs.